James Arthur UK Tour 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, and more 

James Arthur has announced a new tour, "Bitter Sweet Love Tour," scheduled from March 5, 2024, to March 16, 2024, in venues across the UK and Scotland. The tour will be part of the larger European leg of the singer's world tour supporting the album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which is set to feature shows in cities such as Glasgow, Bournemouth, Newcastle, and more, via a post on his official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available to those who pre-order the album from James Arthur's official website before September 19, 2023, at 15:00 p.m. BST. General tickets will be available on September 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ticket prices have not been mentioned and can be purchased either from the singer's website or at Ticketmaster.

James Arthur buillding momentum for his new album, Bitter Sweet Love

James Arthur will release his fifth major label studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, on January 26, 2024. To support the album and build momentum for it, the singer will embark on a world tour on the day of its release.

The tour will begin with a mainland Europe tour leg, starting with a show at the Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, on January 26, 2024, and ending at the Barba Negra in Budapest, Hungary.

It will be followed by the single Dublin, Ireland, date on March 3, 2024, at the 3Arena, before the singer embarks on the just-announced UK tour leg for the rest of the month.

The full list of dates and venues for James Arthur's "Bitter Sweet Love Tour" is given below:

January 26, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Sport hall

January 27, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at Palladium

January 29, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Cirque Royal

January 30, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany, at Jahrhunderthalle

February 2, 2024 – Munich, Germany, at Zenith

February 4, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Volkshaus

February 5, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Fabrique

February 7, 2024 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg, at Den Atelier

February 8, 2024 – Paris, France, at Le Trianon

February 11, 2024 – Utrecht, Netherlands, at TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

February 13, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark, at Store Vega

February 15, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Filadelfia

February 16, 2024 – Oslo, Norway, at Sentrum Scene

February 19, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Columbiahalle

February 20, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at Stodola

February 22, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic, at Forum Karlin

February 24, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Gasometer

February 25, 2024 – Budapest, Hungary, at Barba Negra

March 3, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

March 5, 2024 – Bournemouth, UK, at International Centre

March 6, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Utilita Arena

March 8, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at Sheffield Utilita Arena

March 9, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at Newcastle Utilita Arena

March 10, 2024 – Hull, UK, at Connexin Live

March 13, 2024 – Glasgow, UK, at OVO Hydro

March 15, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at Manchester AO Arena

March 16, 2024 – London, UK, at London Wembley OVO Arena

James Arthur is best known for his second studio album, Back from the Edge, which was released on October 28, 2016. The platinum-certified album was a chart-topper on the UK album charts.