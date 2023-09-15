 Roisin Murphy announces 2024 UK and European tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Roisin Murphy has announced a new tour, scheduled to be held from February 8, 2024 to March 21, 2024 in venues across mainland Europe and UK. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's latest album, Hit Parade, which was released on September 8, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Leeds, Frankfurt and Warsaw, among others, via a post on her official Instagram page on September 15, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 22, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be found at the singer's official website as well as SongKick.

Roisin Murphy building momentum for album with tour

Roisin Murphy released her sixth and latest studio album, Hit Parade, on September 8, 2023. The album has so far been a moderate success, peaking at number 5 on the UK chart and number 6 on the German album chart.

To celebrate the album and build momentum for it, the singer will embark on the newly announced Europe and UK tour, which will be preceeded by a series of solo shows and festival appearances across North America and South America.

The full list of dates and venues for the Roisin Murphy tour is given below:

February 8, 2024 - Leeds, UK at O2 Academy

February 10, 2024 - Wolverhampton, UK at The Halls

February 11, 2024 - Bristol, UK at The Beacons

February 13, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

February 14, 2024 - Newcastle, UK at O2 City Hall

February 17, 2024 - London, UK at Alexandria Palace

March 8, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Gashouder

March 9, 2024 - Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom

March 10, 2024 - Cologne, Germany at E Werk

March 13, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium at Cirque Royale

March 15, 2024 - Warsaw, Poland at Arena Urysnow

March 16, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall

March 17, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic at DI Vadlo Archa

March 19, 2024 - Milan, Italy at Alcatraz

March 20, 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland at X-TRA

March 21, 2024 - Paris, France at Olympia

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, the singer elaborated on the themes behind the album, stating:

"It’s a place that still has a little bit of hope, of the future, of some sort of utopia,I like optimism. I’m barely holding on to it; I don’t know what it’s coming out of and if I believe it any more. But I have to have that hope when I’m making music. It’s like betting on a horse that might take you closer to the sublime."

More about Roisin Murphy and her music career

Roisin Murphy is primarily known for her work as part of the duo Moloko alongside Mark Brydon. The duo were best known for their third studio album, Things to Make and Do, which was released on April 10, 2000. The platinum certified album was a major chart success, peaking at number 3 on the UK album chart.

The singer started her solo career after the duo disbanded, releasing her debut studio album, Ruby Blue, on June 13, 2005. The album was a minor success, peaking at number 7 on the Flemish album chart.

Roisin Murphy achieved critical acclaim with her second studio album, Overpowered, which was released on October 11, 2008. The album received gold certification in Belgium.