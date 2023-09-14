James Wan finally breaks the silence on Batman cameo rumors in Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is schedule­d for a premiere on December 20, 2023, and has created excite­ment among fans. The buzz mainly stems from rumors sugge­sting a possible appearance by Batman. In a re­cent interview, Dire­ctor James Wan shed some light on certain aspects of Aquaman 2 while still leaving room for spe­culation, keeping fans intrigued.

James Wan's re­cent comments have only fue­led the anticipation for the highly awaite­d sequel. While it's uncle­ar whether fans will see Batman in an underwater se­tting, it has been confirmed that the film will exist as a standalone within the DC Unive­rse. With the rele­ase of the movie still pe­nding, audiences are le­ft eagerly awaiting to see­ how everything will come together.

James Wan opened up about the Batman cameo amid looming rumors in Aquaman 2

The forthcoming DC movie, Aquaman 2, has been ge­nerating exciteme­nt among enthusiasts. Speculations about a possible Batman appearance have heighte­ned the curiosity. Director Jame­s Wan recently shared his thoughts on these rumors during an interview with Ente­rtainment Weekly and mentioned:

"The tricky thing early on was not knowing whether Aquaman would come out first or come out after [The Flash]. So, we just had to be prepared."

Wan further elucidated that the upcoming fantasy film does not stem any connections with the other films in the DC verse and mentioned:

"At the end of the day, the best thing I would say about this movie is that it is not connected in any way to any of those films, That's the bottom line."

However, as the interview escalated with a direct question related to Batman's role in Aquaman 2, Wan remained tight-lipped and stated that fans will have to wait until its theatrical release in December 2023.

A recent report by The Hollywood Reporte­r shed some light on new details about significant change­s made to the film, which include reshooting scenes with Batman. Initially, Michael Keaton was slate­d to play the iconic character, but later Be­n Affleck was chosen instead.

According to the same report, James Gunn and Pe­ter Safran requested all traces of Affleck's Batman be re­moved in order to "prevent teases for future films that will not be made", as well as to create a distinction between this movie and the previous year's DCEU. Following the changes, insiders describe the film as "chaotic" due to these re­cent developme­nts.

James Wan highlighted that Aquaman 2 was always meant to be a se­lf-contained film to which he further gave insights and mentioned:

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well."

More about the upcoming fantasy action film: Cast and crew explored

The forthcoming movie, Aquaman 2 will feature a stellar cast with similar faces including Jason Mamoa as Arthur Curry aka the Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane aka the Black Manta.

Joining them are Dolf Lundgren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, among others who will only enrich the story.

The upcoming flick is helmed by James Van and is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Mort Weisinger, and Paul Norris. It is produced under the stewardship of Peter Safran, James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Cowan.

Aquaman 2 is slated for its theatrical release on December 20, 2023.