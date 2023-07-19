What did Brian Molko say about Giorgia Meloni? Placebo singer under investigation over expletive-laden rant at concert

Belgian-born Scottish-American singer Brian Molko is facing an investigation after he used expletives against Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. On July 11, the 50-year-old musician's band Placebo was performing at the Sonic Park music festival in Stupinigi, Turin. After thanking the audience, Molko began a rant against the country's right PM Meloni.

As per the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Brian Molko began shouting in front of thousands of attendees, calling PM Meloni a “piece of s**t,” "racist," and "fascist," which ended up with the local authorities filing a complaint against him to the prosecutors.

Meloni is the leader of the party with neo-fascist origins, Brothers of Italy, and presides over Italy's most right-wing alliance government since World War II. She won the election in September 2022 while campaigning on anti-immigration and anti-LGBTQ rights.

As per Italian media, Turin's authority began an investigation into the controversial incident for “vilipendio delle istituzioni,” which translates to “contempt of the institutions.” No further information related to the investigation carried out against Brian Molko is available as of writing.

Giorgia Meloni's party demanded an apology from Brian Molko

Members of Giorgia Meloni's party, Brothers of Italy, rubbished Brian Molko's rant calling the PM "fascist" and "racist," and demanded an apology from the singer. According to news outlet LaPresse, Brothers of Italy lawmaker Augusta Montaruli said in a quote:

“We cannot let an international event that attracts so many people (to Italy) be ruined by filthy words which, amidst a general silence, aim to attack the institutions of the republic.”

On the night of the incident, Brian Molko urged the audience not to use their cell phones to enjoy Placebo's performance. But, somehow, the videos made their way through social media.

In a recent event at Dublin's 3Arena on June 26, lead singer Brian Molko took a stand against a significant portion of the audience who seemed more interested in capturing the show on their phones than enjoying themselves in the live experience.

This is not the first time that Placebo has asked fans to not use their phones during their performance. In a since-deleted Facebook post, the band wrote, as per NME:

"Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones. Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment. Because this exact moment will never ever happen again. Our purpose is to create communion & transcendence. Please help us on our mission. With respect and love.”

Molko calling Meloni a "racist" and "fascist" is facing significant backlash in the country, with politicians asking the authorities to take action against them. Placebo is scheduled to perform on August 1 in Sardinia, with a city council member asking the mayor about the course of action against the band.