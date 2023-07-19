"Las Vegas PD fumbled the ball on this case so bad": Search warrant in Tupac Shakur murder investigation leaves internet skeptical

A search warrant served for the murder investigation of late American rapper Tupac Shakur has left the internet skeptical. On July 18, Nevada authorities confirmed that the detectives searched a residence based in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, almost 30 years later in connection to the gunning down of Shakur.

While speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said:

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case. It has been a while. It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

One of the most influential personalities in the world of hip-hop, Shakur was shot four times on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas by someone in a car when he was just 25. He succumbed to his injuries and died on September 13, 1996.

The house that was investigated is situated less than 20 miles from the scene of the crime. No arrests have been made in the case as Las Vegas police said that witnesses' refusal to cooperate has stalled the investigation in the past. The news of an investigation being carried out again in Tupac Shakur's murder case left the internet skeptical, and one of them remarked:

Twitter reacts to Tupac Shakur murder investigation

After the news of a search warrant being issued in Tupac Shakur's murder investigation went viral, Twitterati was left skeptical. Several users slammed the authorities for carrying on the investigation 27 years after his death, stating they won't find anything.

Others slammed the authorities for wasting time on this matter and said it was a "distraction" from the recent investigation on a cocaine bag being found in the White House.

During his lifetime, Tupac Shakur released two albums, Me Against the World (1995) and All Eyez on Me (1996). He also had three posthumous releases The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory (1996), Until the End of Time (2001), and Loyal to the Game (2004).

Shakur's murder case has been the subject of several movies and television series like Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?, All Eyez on Me, Biggie & Tupac, Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, Tupac: Resurrection, etc.

Shakur had a career that lasted the same number of years as the number of No. 1 records he made. In 2017, he was added to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.