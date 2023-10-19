Who could be headlining Glastonbury festival 2024? Rumoured headliners, lineups, tickets & all we know so far

Glastonbury Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to June 30, 2024, at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England, according to the official website. There is a lot of speculation about the potential performers for the 2024 event since tickets are expected to go on sale in November 2023.

With the attention that Madonna's October 14, 2023, concert in London received from Emily Eavis, the festival's co-director, she is currently leading the polls in this kind of speculations.

Given that the 2023 festival drew harsh criticism for having an all-male headlining roster and that more than half of the lineup was male, the chances of a female headliner like Madonna are very strong. In response to the criticism, Eavis stated in an exclusive interview with The Guardian on March 3, 2023:

"Next year’s festival should see two women headline, one confirmed, one close, and both of them Glastonbury first-timers."

Glastonbury Festival tickets will be available from November 2, 2023, for coach and ticket packages and from November 5, 2023, for Standard tickets. In order to gain access to tickets, interested patrons must register at the official website of the festival by October 30, 2023, at 17:00 p.m. BST.

Tickets are priced at £355 plus a £5 booking fee, of which £75 + Coach and processing fees are payable in November while the remainder is to be paid in April 2024.

Glastonbury Festival 2024 headliner speculations

The speculation for Glastonbury Festival 2024, reported on by online media sites such as Capital FM, RadioX UK, and others, circles around several major performers, including Madonna, Rihanna, Coldplay, Sam Fender, and more.

Madonna

Madonna is one of the more likely headliners, given both Eavis's appreciation of her performance in London recently, as well as the statement to the Guardian regarding at least two female headliners in 2024, both newcomers to the festival.

Madonna fits the bill in both categories, having never performed at a festival and being an acclaimed pop singer with a dedicated fanbase that can fill the crowded space at the main Pyramid Stage of the festival.

Rihanna

Another likely contender for the female headliner spot, Rihanna, fits the parameters Eavis has outlined. Rihanna has never performed at the festival and is now considered to be one of the greatest pop singers of the new century.

Sam Fender

Sam Fender is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter who has already performed at the Pyramid Stage once, back in 2022. Since then, the singer has received a Brit Award, and an Ivar Novello award, and has sold out shows at the St James Park Stadium in his hometown of Newcastle. With his rising popularity and familiarity on the festival stage, Fender is a likely contender for the headliner, as well as the general lineup.

Coldplay

Coldplay is set to release a new album next year. Titled Moon Music, the new album could take the band to its fifth headliner show at Glastonbury Festival, which would break the current record of four headliner shows at the festival held by the band alongside The Cure.

Other headliners and lineup speculation include musical acts such as The Foo Fighters, Pulp, Liam Gallagher, Blur, The Rolling Stones, and AC DC. Harry Styles and Beyonce, who performed as the main act at the 2011 Glastonbury Festival, are both said to be on the schedule.