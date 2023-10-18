"What the f*ck is going on in the world?"- Madonna addresses Israel-Palestine conflict

Madonna has been very vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict since things started escalating between the nations a week ago.

The pop star previously wrote a short statement condemning the attack. But on Tuesday (October 17) night, at her third Celebration Tour date in London, Madonna took a moment to address the conflict while speaking to her fans at the concert.

She expressed the sorry state of the world and how seeing the news and reading about all that has been happening since Hamas attacked Israel makes her want to vomit. In the lengthy statement, she touched on many topics and singled out the things that she found heartbreaking.

According to The Guardian, which reported this speech, Madonna said:

"Nobody wants to see what’s happening. I turn on social media and I want to vomit....I see children being kidnapped, pulled off motorcycles; babies being decapitated, children at peace raves being shot and killed. What the f*ck is going on in the world? How can human beings be so cruel to one another? It’s just getting worse. It frightens me."

She paraphrased James Baldwin, adding:

"The children of the world belong to all of us, each and every one of them. I don’t care where they’re from, what their headdress is, what the color of their skin is, what their religion is – the children belong to us. And we are responsible for them."

"I’m just one person, I’m helpless"- Madonna urged her fans to promote and embrace peace

Madonna then utilized her influence on her fans and touched on another sensitive topic, where a six-year-old boy in Illinois was murdered by his landlord, who also stabbed his mother. The victims were allegedly targeted because they were Muslims, and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict has only made things worse for the minorities.

Madonna also condemned this incident and called it a hate crime for targeting a child of another religion. She added:

"We have to remember we are human beings here, we cannot lose our humanity. Our hearts can be broken, but our spirit cannot. No one can break our spirit. And you might look at what’s going on in the world and say, what the f*ck? What can I do, I’m just one person, I’m helpless. No, you are not. Each and every one of you have the power and ability to turn light on in the world."

Hence, she urged her fans to use their respective powers to make this world a better place than it is now. This comes a week after her statement on social media, where she clarified she was not at all among the people who would stay quiet amid this conflict.

Previously Madonna said on her social media handle:

"My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization..."

Things on the battlefront, meanwhile, still remain quite tense, with more disturbing pieces of news emerging every minute.