“Make sure his concerts are empty”: Eric Nam comes under fire for liking controversial Instagram post about the conflict between Israel and Hamas

K-pop singer Eric Nam is under fire for liking a controversial post on Instagram about the Israel-Hamas conflict. The post that the singer liked on Instagram was shared by Jordan Brown. It said that the pictures of abducted Israelis were shocking and that it was reasonable and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestine.

Needless to say, as soon as social media users found out about Eric liking the post, they began calling him out for the same. While some said that his liking the post seemed misinformed, others said that they would boycott his ongoing tour.

Several social media users were furious about the post and stated that Jordan would say the same publicly about Palestinian civilians. Then when they found out that Eric Nam had also liked the post, netizens and fans were left stunned and angry. One of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask others to make sure that Nam's concerts were empty.

Recently, the K-pop singer made an announcement that he will be going on a music tour next and Malaysia is one of the countries on his list, where he will be touring.

Social media users say it's time to cancel Eric Nam after he liked the controversial post about Israel-Hamas

Several netizens said that Eric should educate himself first before liking a post like this. While others reacted by saying that it is painful to see supporters of Zionists as they are absolutely against it.

The announcement of Eric's latest music tour was made on Monday, October 16, 2023. However, his liking of the controversial post came to light soon after that, and several people started calling him out. They went on to say they weren't interested in this concert after they found what he liked.

Eric Nam's Asia 2024 tour, know all about it

Eric mentioned in an Instagram post that the Asia 2024 tour will begin on February 16 and it will conclude on February 26. The tickets for his music show will be available on www.ericnam.com.

The tour will begin from Bangkok and will take place in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Seoul, and Tokyo.

A month ago, Eric Nam released his new album House on a Hill and the songs of his album amassed thousands of views on YouTube. It is worth noting that Eric's fans were elated after getting to know about the Asia tour while others were disappointed after coming across his liked post.