Madonna The Celebration tour 2023- 24: Rescheduled dates, tickets, where to buy, venues & all you need to know

Pop legend Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for her much-anticipated 'The Celebration' tour. The tour was initially set to start in Vancouver on July 15, but the plans had to be changed due to a severe bacterial infection that landed the singer in the hospital. The new tour will now kick off in London this October.
After the unexpected health setback, Madonna has worked hard to reschedule most of the affected dates across North America. The UK and European leg will go ahead first, followed by the rescheduled North American shows.
The tour tickets were already sold out, however, fans can still buy sold-out show tickets via the secondary ticketing platform StubHub. The tickets that were bought for the initial "Celebration Tour" dates will still be valid for the rescheduled dates, except for the New York and Los Angeles shows.
Those who had tickets for the August 27 show at Madison Square Garden in New York will get a refund, and they can also purchase similar seats for the new location, the Barclays Center show in Brooklyn from Tuesday, August 29 to Thursday, August 31.
While, the remaining tour tickets will be available for everyone starting Friday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.
Madonna's The Celebration tour will begin in London and end in Mexico City
Madonna will kick off her London concert on October 14, 2023. After performing in various cities across America and UK, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.
Here are the venues and dates for Madonna's tour with rescheduled dates:
- October 14, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- October 15, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- October 17, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- October 18, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- October 21, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
- October 22, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
- October 25, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
- October 28, 2023 – Stockholm, SE - Tele2
- November 01, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
- November 02, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
- November 06, 2023 – Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
- November 12, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- November 13, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- November 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
- November 16, 2023 – Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
- November 19, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena
- November 23, 2023 – Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
- November 25, 2023 – Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
- November 28, 2023 – Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
- December 01, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
- December 02, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
- December 05, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- December 06, 2023 – London, UK - The O2
- December 13, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- December 14, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- December 16, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- December 18, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
- December 19, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
- January 08, 2024 – Boston, MD - TD Garden
- January 09, 2024 – Boston, MD - TD Garden
- January 11, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- January 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- January 15, 2024 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- January 18, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- January 20, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- January 22, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- January 23, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- January 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- January 29, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- February 01, 2024 – Chicago, IL - United Center
- February 02, 2024 – Chicago, IL - United Center
- February 05, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- February 08, 2024 – Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- February 13, 2024 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- February 17, 2024 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- February 18, 2024 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- February 21, 2024 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- February 24, 2024 – Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- February 27, 2024 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- February 28, 2024 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- March 01, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- March 02, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- March 04, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- March 05, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- March 07, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- March 09, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- March 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- March 16, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- March 19, 2024 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- March 24, 2024 – Dallas, TX - America Airlines Center
- March 25, 2024 – Dallas, TX - America Airlines Center
- March 28, 2024 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- March 29, 2024 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- April 01, 2024 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- April 04, 2024 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- April 06, 2024 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- April 07, 2024 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- April 14, 2024 – Austin, TX - Moody Center
- April 15, 2024 – Austin, TX - Moody Center
- April 20, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 21, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 23, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes
- April 24, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes
More about Madonna's musical career
Madonna, the iconic pop star, revolutionized music and culture over the years. She made her debut in the early 1980s with the hit Borderline, fusing dance and pop in a fresh way. She became known for pushing boundaries and making bold music videos that matched her music's impact. Her 1980s hits Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Like a Prayer defined the era and solidified her status as a trendsetter.
Born in Michigan, Madonna moved to New York in 1977 with dreams of being a ballet dancer. She explored modeling and music, eventually forming the pop/dance group Breakfast Club in 1982,
Madonna's demo tape caught the attention of Sire Records, leading to her debut single Everybody. Holiday and Borderline followed, with the latter becoming her first Top Ten hit. She continued to release hits and experiment with her vocals.
Later, she starred in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan and Dick Tracy. Her albums Like a Prayer and Ray of Light showcased her musical diversity, blending pop with electronic and dance influences.
In the 2000s, Madonna's albums Music and Confessions on a Dance Floor embraced electronic dance music. She explored acting, wrote children's books, and pursued humanitarian efforts. Her album Hard Candy saw collaborations with top producers such as Timbaland and Pharrell Williams.
Madonna's later albums like MDNA and Rebel Heart maintained her chart presence. In 2019, she released Madame X, showcasing her continued innovation and ability to connect with new generations. She also achieved a remarkable feat on the Billboard Dance Club charts, with numerous number-one hits.
Throughout her career, Madonna's influence extended beyond music. Her bold fashion choices, provocative performances, and boundary-pushing attitude paved the way for future artists.