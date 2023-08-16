Madonna The Celebration tour 2023- 24: Rescheduled dates, tickets, where to buy, venues & all you need to know

Pop legend Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for her much-anticipated 'The Celebration' tour. The tour was initially set to start in Vancouver on July 15, but the plans had to be changed due to a severe bacterial infection that landed the singer in the hospital. The new tour will now kick off in London this October.

After the unexpected health setback, Madonna has worked hard to reschedule most of the affected dates across North America. The UK and European leg will go ahead first, followed by the rescheduled North American shows.

The tour tickets were already sold out, however, fans can still buy sold-out show tickets via the secondary ticketing platform StubHub. The tickets that were bought for the initial "Celebration Tour" dates will still be valid for the rescheduled dates, except for the New York and Los Angeles shows.

Those who had tickets for the August 27 show at Madison Square Garden in New York will get a refund, and they can also purchase similar seats for the new location, the Barclays Center show in Brooklyn from Tuesday, August 29 to Thursday, August 31.

While, the remaining tour tickets will be available for everyone starting Friday, September 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

Madonna's The Celebration tour will begin in London and end in Mexico City

Madonna will kick off her London concert on October 14, 2023. After performing in various cities across America and UK, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a concert in Mexico City on April 24, 2024.

Here are the venues and dates for Madonna's tour with rescheduled dates:

October 14, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

October 15, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

October 17, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

October 18, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

October 21, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

October 22, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

October 25, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

October 28, 2023 – Stockholm, SE - Tele2

November 01, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

November 02, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

November 06, 2023 – Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena

November 12, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena

November 13, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena

November 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

November 16, 2023 – Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

November 19, 2023 – Paris, FR - Accor Arena

November 23, 2023 – Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

November 25, 2023 – Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum

November 28, 2023 – Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 01, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

December 02, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

December 05, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

December 06, 2023 – London, UK - The O2

December 13, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

December 14, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

December 16, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

December 18, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

December 19, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

January 08, 2024 – Boston, MD - TD Garden

January 09, 2024 – Boston, MD - TD Garden

January 11, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

January 12, 2024 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

January 15, 2024 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

January 18, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

January 20, 2024 – Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

January 22, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

January 23, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

January 25, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

January 29, 2024 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

February 01, 2024 – Chicago, IL - United Center

February 02, 2024 – Chicago, IL - United Center

February 05, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

February 08, 2024 – Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 13, 2024 – St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

February 17, 2024 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

February 18, 2024 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

February 21, 2024 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

February 24, 2024 – Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

February 27, 2024 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

February 28, 2024 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

March 01, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 02, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 04, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 05, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 07, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 09, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 16, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 19, 2024 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena

March 24, 2024 – Dallas, TX - America Airlines Center

March 25, 2024 – Dallas, TX - America Airlines Center

March 28, 2024 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center

March 29, 2024 – Houston, TX - Toyota Center

April 01, 2024 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

April 04, 2024 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

April 06, 2024 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

April 07, 2024 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

April 14, 2024 – Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 15, 2024 – Austin, TX - Moody Center

April 20, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes

April 21, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes

April 23, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes

April 24, 2024 – Mexico City, MX - Palacio De Los Deportes

More about Madonna's musical career

Madonna, the iconic pop star, revolutionized music and culture over the years. She made her debut in the early 1980s with the hit Borderline, fusing dance and pop in a fresh way. She became known for pushing boundaries and making bold music videos that matched her music's impact. Her 1980s hits Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Like a Prayer defined the era and solidified her status as a trendsetter.

Born in Michigan, Madonna moved to New York in 1977 with dreams of being a ballet dancer. She explored modeling and music, eventually forming the pop/dance group Breakfast Club in 1982,

Madonna's demo tape caught the attention of Sire Records, leading to her debut single Everybody. Holiday and Borderline followed, with the latter becoming her first Top Ten hit. She continued to release hits and experiment with her vocals.

Later, she starred in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan and Dick Tracy. Her albums Like a Prayer and Ray of Light showcased her musical diversity, blending pop with electronic and dance influences.

In the 2000s, Madonna's albums Music and Confessions on a Dance Floor embraced electronic dance music. She explored acting, wrote children's books, and pursued humanitarian efforts. Her album Hard Candy saw collaborations with top producers such as Timbaland and Pharrell Williams.

Madonna's later albums like MDNA and Rebel Heart maintained her chart presence. In 2019, she released Madame X, showcasing her continued innovation and ability to connect with new generations. She also achieved a remarkable feat on the Billboard Dance Club charts, with numerous number-one hits.

Throughout her career, Madonna's influence extended beyond music. Her bold fashion choices, provocative performances, and boundary-pushing attitude paved the way for future artists.