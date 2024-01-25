"The crowd was mad quiet”: Madonna bringing Amy Schumer on stage during ‘Celebration Tour' concert in NYC prompts distaste among netizens

Madonna invited special guest Amy Schumer during her most recent Madison Square Garden performance in New York. The singer invited Amy on stage to be the guest judge for the Vogue dancers' performance that evening during her Celebration tour.

By doing this, the Material Girl surprised the audience and introduced them to some of her newest material, which is stand-up comedy. After the introduction, they jokingly rated the choreography of the backup dancers.

Meanwhile, this entire incident created a ripple among the netizens. Once the video of the event was made public on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @PopBase, internet users took to the comment section of the post to show their distaste about the same.

Netizens criticize the singer for her recent action (Image via X / @Chombe1080)

Netizens react as Madonna invited Amy Schumer on stage during her ‘Celebration Tour' concert

On Tuesday night, January 23, Madonna received some assistance from comedian Amy Schumer with her Celebration Tour performance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Both the singer and the comedian took over the stage together for a powerful duet of humor. The pop music icon, dressed in fishnet stockings, a glittering corset, and a blonde wig, exuded an extravagant and sparkling appearance as usual.

On the other hand, with her natural hair and minimal makeup, Amy Schumer looked completely different from the pop star. She wore a casual green dress.

The three-time host of Saturday Night Live then slipped into character to assist Madonna in judging her professional dancers' performances. They sat in front of the audience on wooden benches to do so.

Once the video and the event went viral, netizens flooded the comment section of Pop Base’s X post and expressed their criticism regarding the entire thing. The stand-up comic has recently been involved in a number of controversies, which has angered people online.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is not the first time that Amy Schumer has been criticized. Schumer previously faced criticism due to her remarks on Israel's military presence in Gaza. The American comedian and actress then once again found herself in hot waters when she named a Nazi film as her "movie of the year".

Zone Of Interest, the Nazi movie that Amy named, has been directed by Jonathan Glazer. Rudolf Hoss, a top Nazi officer at the Auschwitz extermination camp, is the main character of the movie. The narrative of Zone of Interest centers on Rudolf and his wife Hedwig, who create a utopian life for themselves and their children in a home, adjacent to the infamous camp.

