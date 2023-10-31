"This has gone too far": 50 Cents receives backlash for criticizing Madonna’s body in a new post

Madonna is currently travelling around Europe for her ongoing tour, billed as The Celebration Tour. The musical trek has been receiving positive reviews from critics, who have praised the singer's performance on stage. The tour has also delighted Madonna's fans, whose demands pushed the original schedule of the 35-date tour to expand and comprise a total of 78 shows.

However, one artist in particular was not impressed with her onstage presence and made no efforts to hide it. 50 Cent recently took to Instagram to express his feelings about the singer's stage presence, criticizing her body and image openly, comparing it with that of an insect's.

50 Cent's reaction to Madonna in a now-deleted post (Image via Instagram / @50cent)

The rapper's comments on the singer's body has since then gone viral on social media, where it attracted considerable backlash for its misogynistic take. One user, even pointed out that things have "gone too far," calling the rapper a "constant HARASSER" of the singer.

Netizens express disapproval at 50 Cent's comments on Madonna

Fans of the singer, as well as other social media users, were quick to express their disapproval at 50 Cent's body shaming of Madonna, taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter. Many pointed out that 50 Cent's behavior towards the singer was tantamount to online harrasment and stalking. Some went as far as to express concerns for anyone involved in a relationship with the rapper.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the pop singer is much more accomplished than 50 Cent, having a multi-decades-long career with widespread acclaim. Many fans also speculated that the rapper was trolling the singer to gain attention.

More about 50 Cent and Madonna's prior exchanges

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has commented in a negative manner on the singer, with previous instances dating back to 2011, when an album release schedule under the two artists' then label Interscope Records, led to a dispute between the duo. The dispute subsequently worsened after they both were allegedly assigned the same project name, Girls Gone Wild.

Since then, the singer has often been scrutinized for her social media posts by 50 Cent, who made repeated attempts at body shaming the former. In 2019, the two had a brief social media spat after the rapper criticized her image from a LGBT Stonewall Inn bar gig.

In 2021, the two were once again involved in a spat when Madonna posted some intimate photoshoot images, posing on her bed in a now unavailable post, on her Instagram. The rapper criticized the images in a post that is unavailable now, stating:

"Yo this is the funniest s***! LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up. LMFAO.”

The pop singer subsequently hit back at the rapper's comments, sharing a picture of the two's more friendly interactions back in 2003, stating in a reply on a now-unavailable Instagram post, stating:

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! [...] I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice [you] could make as [an] artist and an adult. [You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"

The most recent comments by 50 Cent about the singer marks the renewal of his beef with the pop icon. The singer, however, has not responded to the comments so far.