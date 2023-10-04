50 Cent is currently on his latest world tour, The Final Lap Tour, which is currently scheduled to end on December 14, 2023, with a show at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. However, the rapper recently posted a cryptic statement on his official Instagram page hinting at a Nigeria tour date of October 3, 2023.

While it is not known if the rapper will be adding Nigeria to his tour, the cryptic post has gone viral on social media, with thousands of views and comments since its release more than fourteen hours ago. The post has garnered wild reactions from fans, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Fans react to 50 Cent's Nigeria post

Fans were quick to react to 50 Cent's Nigeria post, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Many fans were excited at the possible addition of Nigeria to the rapper's tour schedule this year. A few commented on the dress present in the image itself.

Some pointed out the tussle between the rapper and Eedris Abdulkareem when 50 Cent visited the country alongside G-Unit back in 2004. Abdulkareem insisted on sitting in the front row to protest the treatment of local artists. The incident resulted in G-Unit performing only two of their four concerts.

The remaining dates and venues of the 50 Cent Final Lap are given below:

October 5, 2023 – Trondheim, Norway, at Spektrum

October 7, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Avicii Arena

October 9, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, at Arena Riga

October 11, 2023 – Lodz, Poland, at Atlas Arena

October 14, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, at Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 15, 2023 – Oberhausen, Germany, at Rudolf-Weber-Arena

October 20, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, at Hallenstadion

October 21, 2023 – Nice, France at Palais Nikaia

October 22, 2023 – Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

October 24, 2023 – Munich, Germany, at Olympiahalle

October 25, 2023 – Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena

October 26, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

October 28, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 Arena

October 31, 2023 – Strasbourg, France, at Zenith

November 2, 2023 – Nantes, France, at Zenith

November 3, 2023 – Paris, France, at La Defense Arena

November 6, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

November 9, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

November 10, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

November 11, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

November 12, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

November 14, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Resorts World Arena

November 15, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at AO Arena

November 11, 2023 – London, UK, at The OVO Wembley Arena

November 18, 2023 – Newcastle, UK at Utilitia Arena

November 19, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro

November 21, 2023 – London, UK, at The O2

November 23, 2023 – Zallaq, Bahrain at Al Dana Amphitheatre

November 25, 2023 – Mumbai, India at DY Patil Stadium

November 28, 2023 – Almaty, Kazakhstan at Almaty Arena

December 2, 2023 – Perth, Australia at RAC Arena

December 4, 2023 – Adelaide, Australia at Adelaide Entertainment Center

December 5, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

December 6, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

December 8, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

December 9, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos bank Arena

December 10, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment

December 11, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment

December 14, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

50 Cent is best known for his debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', which was released on February 6, 2003. The multi-platinum-certified album was a chart topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian albumcharts,s respectively.