“He look like a trainer of a boxing match”:DJ Khaled promoting his new album as he walks out with Drake in Miami sparks wild reactions online 

DJ Khaled appeared alongside Canadian rapper Drake on his iconic pre-show stagewalk at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on September 28, 2023 as part of the latter's ongoing Its All a Blur tour. During the walk, the DJ held up a banner stating that Drake was on two of the songs on his upcoming album, Til Next Time.

The action by the DJ sparked wild reactions on the internet, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to DJ Khaled Drake album banner

Netizens were quick to react to DJ Khaled and his Drake album banner announcement. Taking to social media to express their feelings on the matter, some netizens found the DJ's antics quite hilarious.

Others called the DJ's act a marketing genius, stating that he was showing new artists with low budgets how to self promote their work and circumvent the elitisim in the music industry.

Some went so far as to the proclaim him the self-marketing genius, while few wondered if he would be as famous as he was without Drake to collaborate with him.

DJ Khaled and Drake have a long history of collaboration. They started with Drake's appearance on Fed Up from the former's fourth studio album, Victory in 2010. Subsequently, the two collaborated on Khaled's fifth studio album, We the Best Forever.

Drake, alongside Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross, featured on the single I'm On One from the album.

Two years later, the duo once again collaborated on a project, with Drake, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross featuring on the single No New Friends, which was part of the Suffering from Success album.

After a break of three more years, the two artists collaborated once again, this time also on a Khaled album, Major Key. The single, For Free, also features samplings from Kendrick Lamar.

In 2017, the pair collaborated on the DJ's next album and worked on the promotional single, To The Max, which also featured sampling from T2 and Jodie Aysha's single Heartbroken.

In 2020, the two, alongside Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin as well as Braun, King Bach, Timothy DeLaGhetto collaborated on the former's single POPSTAR, which was released as part of the album Khaled Khaled. The rapper and the DJ also collaborated on the single GREECE from the same album.

DJ Khaled is best known for his tenth studio album, Grateful, which was released on June 23, 2017. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album also peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart, as well as number 6 on the Swedish and number 8 on the Dutch album chart respectively.