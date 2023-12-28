Fact Check: Has Amy Schumer been hospitalized after falling from the stairs? Viral TikTok trend video debunked

Claims of comedian and actress Amy Schumer being hospitalized recently spread like wildfire on X (formerly Twitter). This comes after a video of a woman who looks like her falling down a flight of stairs went viral. Although the clip was convincing, it is not factual. Amy Schumer has not been admitted to a medical facility in reality.

For those uninitiated, Amy Schumer is a popular New York-based comedian and actress. The Emmy-award winner made her Hollywood debut in Trainwreck. She has since appeared in numerous shows and films, including I Feel Pretty, The Humans, Women Who Kill, Price Check, and Amy Schumer Growing.

Recently, popular X page @LyricVault took to the social networking site to claim:

The page posted an image of her at a red carpet event and a video of a lady, looking similar to the comedian, dancing on some stairs and taking a fall. At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 10 million views. Despite the woman looking similar to the 42-year-old, it is not her.

Amy Schumer has not been hospitalized

Despite it appearing as if it was Schumer in the video, it was not. One could not see the face of the woman clearly, so it should not be assumed that it was the comedian in the video. Furthermore, the comic had not uploaded the video on her social media accounts, proving that it was not her who fell down the stairs.

X’s community notes also confirmed that the actress had not injured herself, nor was she hospitalized. They also added:

“The account that shared this post makes satire headlines and the one in this post is not factual.”

Lyric Vault was the only social media page that had claimed the actress was hospitalized. If one reads the bio of their X account, it reads as:

“Dedicated to satire - nothing posted here represents actual facts or news. Purely for laughs.”

Hence, it is safe to say that Amy Schumer is safe. The actress is not the only celebrity who fell victim to such fake news. The same social media page also claimed that a flock of pigeons injured model Kendall Jenner . However, it is far from the truth.

It appears the woman dancing on the stairs was attempting TikTok’s viral Stair Challenge. In the challenge, a person does a shuffle step up a flight of stairs. While some people easily managed to do so, others struggled.

The internet challenge was introduced in 2020 and has amassed over 250 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Amy Schumer has been open about her personal life with fans. In December 2021, the comedian revealed that she tried to get fillers on her cheeks but opted to dissolve them later. She also revealed in 2022 that she got liposuction after undergoing surgery to remove her uterus. She also revealed in the past that she had her appendix removed to treat her endometriosis.

However, it is safe to say that she has not been hospitalized recently.