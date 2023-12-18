"Right before Christmas gifts": Kendall Jenner fuels Bad Bunny breakup rumors with latest outing, prompting wild reactions online

American model, Kendall Jenner, has sparked rumors of a breakup with Bad Bunny after she was spotted alone in Aspen, Colorado, this weekend. The 28-year-old began dating the Puerto Rican rapper in February 2023. However, the couple has not been publicly seen together since October 29.

Rumors of the two going their separate ways first began on November 14 when Jenner shared a cryptic breakup-like post on her Instagram along with a photo of a sunset, which read:

"What's meant for me, will simply find me..."

As per an exclusive by The Messenger, the couple have allegedly split but "there's no bad blood" between the two. The report claimed that their busy schedules led to a rocky relationship, but they are still in contact. Bad Bunny, a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was reportedly focused on his upcoming 2024 tour, and Kendall Jenner "felt the relationship truly ran its course."

News of the couple splitting up was met with wild reaction from netizens. One quipped:

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Where She Goes singer had previously stated he doesn't owe the public any answers about his personal life:

"They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know."

Neither Kendall Jenner nor Bad Bunny had released any statement about their alleged breakup rumors at the time of writing this article.