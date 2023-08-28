“Mami be careful”: Bad Bunny shares a video with Kendall Jenner on his Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy

Bad Bunny posted a video on his Instagram stories, showing Kendall Jenner chasing a squirrel as the rapper asks her to be careful as there are mosquitos around. The video of the two on a trip was taken from the rapper's now unavailable Instagram stories and it has since gone viral.

The video shows Jenner exclaiming that the squirrel was the "cutest thing ever" as Bunny tells her, "Be careful, Mami" because there were mosquitos around. Needless to say, as soon as fans saw the video, they went into a frenzy. While some said that the video was adorable, one person said:

Fans react to Bad Bunny Kendell Jenner's Instagram post

Fans were quick to react to Bad Bunny's post on his vacation with Kendell Jenner. Many were excited at the incident and the affection between the two, proclaiming them to be the sweetest couple on the internet.

Others described how the rapper's gentleness made them feel, with some wishing they were the recipient of the message. Some, however, were annoyed by the incident, suggesting such moments were better kept private.

Bad Bunny and Kendell Jenner have reportedly been dating since early this year. According to news reports, they were spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles in February. This was subsequently followed by their appearance with Jenner's sister, Kylie, and a group of friends in March at the Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

Later, Bunny and Jenner were spotted at the Coachella Music Festival in April, followed by a Lakers Game attendance later in May. The two were also spotted at a Drake concert being affectionate with each other.

More about Bad Bunny and his music career

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name Bad Bunny, was born on March 10, 1994. He was exposed to music genres such as Salsa, Merengue, and pop while living in Puerto Rico with his parents. Bunny started exhibiting musical talents from an early age and sang in the church choir.

The rapper started recording his songs while in high school and posted them on SoundCloud. This gained a large enough following for it to be noticed by DJ Luian, who signed the rapper to his label, Hear the Music.

The rapper released his debut studio album, X 100pre, on December 24, 2018. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart-topper on the US Latin album charts. It also has a diamond certification in the country, as well as a platinum certification in Spain.

Bad Bunny's last major success was with his second studio album, YHLQMDLG, which was released on February 20, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper in Spain and sold more than a million copies in the US alone.

Aside from his solo music projects, the rapper is also set to star as El Muerto aka Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, in the upcoming Sony Spider-Man Universe film El Muerto.