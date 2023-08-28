Netizens react as fan grabs Drake by the neck at his Seattle show

Drake performed at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on August 25, 2023, as part of his Its All a Blur tour. A video from the event is now making its rounds on social media. In it, a fan can be seen grabbing his neck as he passes by. The clip has left netizens concerned about the rapper.

At the beginning of the performance, while the singer was walking through the crowd, a fan can be seen running up her arm over his body and grabbing his neck in an attempt to clutch it, before the singer swats it away with a gentle smile and walks on to the stage. The incident happened while the singer was doing his pre-stage introduction to the tune of Look What You've Done.

While some were concerned about the rapper, many were left amused by the incident and took to social media to react to the same.

The internet can't stop talking about Drake's neck being grabbed by a fan

Fans were quick to react to the neck grab, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the incident. Some asked the fan who grabbed the singer's neck to reveal themselves. Others pondered the reason as to why the fan did such a thing in the first place.

Others commented on the singer's reaction and wondered what he was actually feeling, speculating that he must have been irritated.

In more news from the concert, Drake also took the time to address his fans' disappointment at his failure to release his latest album on the scheduled time:

"I know everybody's upset because I didn't drop my album last night. I didn't say it was dropping last night, so don't be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon. It's not going to be that much longer."

The singer continued:

"You know I got shows every night. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way. If you never loved anything I've ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you. It'll be worth the wait."

The remaining concert dates for Drake's Its All a Blur tour is given below

August 29, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 1, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

September 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

September 5, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

September 6, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

September 8, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 11, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 14, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 15, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

September 17, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 18, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

September 20, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

September 22, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

September 25, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 26, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 28, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

September 29, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 1, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 1, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 5, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 7, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

More about Drake and his career

Drake started his career in the film industry, playing the role of James Brooke in the teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, where he remained for the entire first chapter of the show.

He switched to his music career after the show and gained critical acclaim with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018. The album peaked as a chart topper on several album charts.

Aside from his music career, Drake is also involved in multiple business ventures, including his own label in the form of OVO Sounds, and a stake in the Toronto Raptors basketball team.