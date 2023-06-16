Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert 2023- Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now the latest Spider-Man project to go multimedia, with the Live in Concert tour of the film scheduled to be held from August 26, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the recently released Spider-Man animated feature and sequel to the first film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The tour, which will also feature orchestral performances by Broadway Sinfonietta, was announced via the official Instagram page of the Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse franchise.

Tickets for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert tour are currently available from Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at $105 plus processing fees, depending on the venue.

Broadway Sinfonietta to join Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert tour

Joining the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tour will be Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women as well as majority women of color orchestra, who are best known for their orchestral performance of Schmidt’s arrangement of You’re Gonna Hear From Me.

The tour, which includes 60 stops, begins in Columbus, Georgia, on August 26. The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tour also includes stops in the UK before ending in Bellingham, Washington on November 18.

The full list of dates and venues for the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert tour is given below:

August 26, 2023 – Columbus, Goeriga, at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

August 27, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

August 29, 2023 – Clearwater, Florida, at Ruth Eckerd Hall

August 30, 2023 – Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

August 31, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Atlanta Symphony Hall

September 1, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Belk Theater

September 2, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

September 5, 2023 – Colorado Springs, Colorado, at Pikes Peak Center

September 10, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at The Long Center

September 12, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

September 13, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Majestic Theatre

September 15, 2023 – Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

September 16, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Mahalia Jackson Theatre

September 21, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Civic Center Music Hall

September 22, 2023 – Overland Park, Kansas, at Yardley Hall at the Midwest Trust Center

September 23, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at CADILLAC PALACE THEATRE

September 24, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Fisher Theatre

September 26, 2023 – Richmond, Virginia, at Altria Theater

September 27, 2023 – North Charleston, South Carolina, at North Charleston Performing Arts Center

September 28, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina, at Tanger Center

September 29, 2023 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Chrysler Hall

September 30, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The National Theatre

October 1, 2023 – Wallingford, Connecticut, at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 3, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Clowes Memorial Hall

October 4, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin, at Overture Center for the Arts

October 6, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

October 7, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Emerson Colonial Theatre

October 8, 2023 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at Hershey Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Champaign, Illinois, at State Farm Center

October 12, 2023 – Rochester, New York, at Auditorium Theatre

October 13, 2023 – New Brunswick, New Jersey, at State Theatre New Jersey

October 14, 2023 – Providence, Rhode Island, at Providence Performing Arts Center

October 20, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Brown Theatre

October 21, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at KeyBank State Theatre

October 22, 2023 – West Lafayette, Indiana, at Elliott Hall of Music

October 24, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Kimmel Cultural Campus

October 26, 2023 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

October 27, 2023 – Sheffield, UK, at City Hall

October 28, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Symphony Hall

October 29, 2023 – Liverpool, UK, at Philharmonic Hall

October 29, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska, at Lied Center for Performing Arts

October 29, 2023 – Cardiff, UK, at St Davids Hall

October 30, 2023 – Nottingham, UK, at Royal Concert Hall

November 1, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Orpheum Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Bath, UK, at Bath Forum

November 2, 2023 – San Diego, California, at San Diego Civic Theatre

November 3, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Pantages Theatre

November 4, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Pantages Theatre

November 5, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona, at Fox Tucson Theatre

November 7, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Paramount Theatre

November 10, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Golden Gate Theatre

November 11, 2023 – Eugene, Oregon, at Hult Center for the Performing Arts

November 13, 2023 – San Jose, California, at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

November 16, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Velma V. Morrison Center

November 17, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Paramount Theatre

November 18, 2023 – Bellingham, Washington State, at Mount Baker Theatre

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's soundtrack was scored by Daniel Pemberton

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 computer animated film that focuses on the character of Miles Morales and his trials and tribulations as the new Spider-Man.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack was scored by Daniel Pemberton, who stated that it was one of his favorite soundtrack scores he has written in a press release on the Live in Concert.

"It is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written. Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics, and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex."

He continued that he never thought they could perform it live.

"...I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year," Pemberton added.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was one of the highest-grossing films upon its release, smashing the box office with a net profit of $365 million from a budget of $90 million. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became the sixth non-Disney or Pixar film to ever win the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars.

