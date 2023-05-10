Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The Disney Junior Live on Tour has announced its 60-show live tour across North America. The live show that will leave kids and families dancing in their seats is called Costume Palooza. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience that will bring together the most beloved Disney Junior characters and some of the most popular Marvel Super Heroes.

The show, which will feature songs from popular Disney Junior series like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Doc McStuffins, and Puppy Dog Pals, as well as new original music, is set to be a jam-packed, concert-style event. With singing, dancing, and acrobatics, among other activities, it's sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Costume Palooza will feature appearances from a range of beloved characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, and the Puppy Dog Pals. But that's not all; Marvel Super Heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Black Panther will also make appearances, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023 tickets for general public will be available starting May 12

The Spotify Fans First presale began on May 9 at 12 pm local time, followed by the presale for Disney Visa card members and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers on May 10 at 10 am local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales will begin on May 11 at 10 am local time, while tickets will be available for the general public starting May 12 at 10 am local time. VIP packages will also include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences before the show.

Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023 will begin on September 1 and end on November 25

Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023 will begin on September 1 at Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour will visit 60 cities, including Syracuse, Miami, Detroit, Cincinnati, and will end on November 25 at Long Beach, California. The Disney Junior Live on Tour will also stop at the New York State Fair.

September 1, 2023 - Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre

September 2, 2023 - Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

September 3, 2023 - Syracuse, NY, New York State Fair Chevy Court Stage

September 7, 2023 - Richmond, VA, Altria Theater

September 8, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

September 9, 2023 - Erie, PA, Warner Theater

September 10, 2023 - Red Bank, NJ, Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Center for the Arts (two shows)

September 12, 2023 - Baltimore, MD, The Lyric Baltimore

September 13, 2023 - Portland, ME, Merrill Auditorium

September 14, 2023 - Providence, RI, The VETS

September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

September 16, 2023 - Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center (two shows)

September 17, 2023 - Greenvale, NY, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

September 19, 2023 - Stamford, CT, Palace Theatre

September 20, 2023 - Scranton, PA, Scranton Cultural Center

September 21-22, 2023 - Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center (two shows)

September 23, 2023 - Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre (two shows)

September 24, 2023 - Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre

September 26, 2023 - Wilmington, DE, The Grand Opera House

September 28, 2023 - Johnstown, PA, 1st Summit Arena

September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC, Warner Theatre

September 30, 2023 - North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 1, 2023 - Orange Park, FL, Thrasher-Home Center

October 3, 2023 - Albany, GA, Albany Civic Center

October 4, 2023 - Evans, GA, Columbia County Performing Arts Center

October 5, 2023 - Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre

October 6, 2023 - St Petersburg, FL, Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 7, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

October 8, 2023 - Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center

October 10, 2023 - Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center

October 12, 2023 - Pensacola, FL, Saenger Theatre

October 13, 2023 - Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Center

October 15, 2023 - Paducah, KY, The Carson Center

October 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace Theater

October 18, 2023 - Cleveland, OH, Keybank State Theatre

October 19, 2023 - Saginaw, MI, The Dow Event Center

October 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

October 21, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

October 24, 2023 - Madison, WI, Orpheum Theater

October 25, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

October 27, 2023 - Knoxville, TN

October 28, 2023 - Memphis, Tennessee, The Orpheum Theatre

October 29, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee, Opry House

November 1, 2023 - Saint Louis, Missouri, The Fabulous Fox

November 2, 2023 - Chattanooga, Tennessee, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

November 4, 2023 - Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

November 5, 2023 - San Antonio, Texas, Majestic Theatre (two shows)

November 7, 2023 - Abilene, Texas, Abilene Convention Center

November 8, 2023 - Midland, Texas, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

November 10, 2023 - Shreveport, Louisiana, Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

November 11, 2023 - Lubbock, Texas, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

November 12, 2023 - Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

November 14, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre

November 15, 2023 - Thousand Oaks, California, Bank of America Performing Arts Center

November 16, 2023 - San Jose, California, San Jose Civic

November 17, 2023 - Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena

November 18, 2023 - Stockton, California, Bob Hope Theatre

November 19, 2023 - Oakland, California, Fox Theater

November 25, 2023 - Long Beach, California, Long Beach Terrace Theatre

Disney Junior Live on Tour Costume Palooza is a touring show that aims to bring joy and happiness to kids

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is a live touring show featuring characters from popular Disney Junior TV shows such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, and Jake and the Neverland Pirates. The show is designed for children and is interactive, encouraging audience participation through singing, dancing, and playing games.

During the show, children are invited to dress up in their favorite Disney Junior character costumes and join the on-stage action. The performance also includes a storyline featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they plan a costume party and encounter various obstacles along the way.

The show premiered around 2014 and has been touring various cities across the United States since then, entertaining young audiences and their families. It provides an opportunity for children to experience the magic of Disney and engage with their favorite characters in a live setting.

