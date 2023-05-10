Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

The Disney Junior Live on Tour has announced its 60-show live tour across North America. The live show that will leave kids and families dancing in their seats is called Costume Palooza. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience that will bring together the most beloved Disney Junior characters and some of the most popular Marvel Super Heroes.
The show, which will feature songs from popular Disney Junior series like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Doc McStuffins, and Puppy Dog Pals, as well as new original music, is set to be a jam-packed, concert-style event. With singing, dancing, and acrobatics, among other activities, it's sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.
Costume Palooza will feature appearances from a range of beloved characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, and the Puppy Dog Pals. But that's not all; Marvel Super Heroes like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Black Panther will also make appearances, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.
The Spotify Fans First presale began on May 9 at 12 pm local time, followed by the presale for Disney Visa card members and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers on May 10 at 10 am local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales will begin on May 11 at 10 am local time, while tickets will be available for the general public starting May 12 at 10 am local time. VIP packages will also include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences before the show.
Disney Junior Live on Tour 2023 will begin on September 1 at Hershey, Pennsylvania. The tour will visit 60 cities, including Syracuse, Miami, Detroit, Cincinnati, and will end on November 25 at Long Beach, California. The Disney Junior Live on Tour will also stop at the New York State Fair.
- September 1, 2023 - Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre
- September 2, 2023 - Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center
- September 3, 2023 - Syracuse, NY, New York State Fair Chevy Court Stage
- September 7, 2023 - Richmond, VA, Altria Theater
- September 8, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
- September 9, 2023 - Erie, PA, Warner Theater
- September 10, 2023 - Red Bank, NJ, Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Center for the Arts (two shows)
- September 12, 2023 - Baltimore, MD, The Lyric Baltimore
- September 13, 2023 - Portland, ME, Merrill Auditorium
- September 14, 2023 - Providence, RI, The VETS
- September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion
- September 16, 2023 - Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center (two shows)
- September 17, 2023 - Greenvale, NY, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
- September 19, 2023 - Stamford, CT, Palace Theatre
- September 20, 2023 - Scranton, PA, Scranton Cultural Center
- September 21-22, 2023 - Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center (two shows)
- September 23, 2023 - Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre (two shows)
- September 24, 2023 - Albany, NY, The Palace Theatre
- September 26, 2023 - Wilmington, DE, The Grand Opera House
- September 28, 2023 - Johnstown, PA, 1st Summit Arena
- September 29, 2023 - Washington, DC, Warner Theatre
- September 30, 2023 - North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- October 1, 2023 - Orange Park, FL, Thrasher-Home Center
- October 3, 2023 - Albany, GA, Albany Civic Center
- October 4, 2023 - Evans, GA, Columbia County Performing Arts Center
- October 5, 2023 - Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performance Arts Centre
- October 6, 2023 - St Petersburg, FL, Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
- October 7, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
- October 8, 2023 - Orlando, FL, Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center
- October 10, 2023 - Miami, FL, Adrienne Arsht Center
- October 12, 2023 - Pensacola, FL, Saenger Theatre
- October 13, 2023 - Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Center
- October 15, 2023 - Paducah, KY, The Carson Center
- October 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY, Louisville Palace Theater
- October 18, 2023 - Cleveland, OH, Keybank State Theatre
- October 19, 2023 - Saginaw, MI, The Dow Event Center
- October 20, 2023 - Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
- October 21, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- October 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre
- October 24, 2023 - Madison, WI, Orpheum Theater
- October 25, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
- October 27, 2023 - Knoxville, TN
- October 28, 2023 - Memphis, Tennessee, The Orpheum Theatre
- October 29, 2023 - Nashville, Tennessee, Opry House
- November 1, 2023 - Saint Louis, Missouri, The Fabulous Fox
- November 2, 2023 - Chattanooga, Tennessee, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- November 4, 2023 - Sugar Land, Texas, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- November 5, 2023 - San Antonio, Texas, Majestic Theatre (two shows)
- November 7, 2023 - Abilene, Texas, Abilene Convention Center
- November 8, 2023 - Midland, Texas, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
- November 10, 2023 - Shreveport, Louisiana, Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
- November 11, 2023 - Lubbock, Texas, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences
- November 12, 2023 - Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
- November 14, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona Financial Theatre
- November 15, 2023 - Thousand Oaks, California, Bank of America Performing Arts Center
- November 16, 2023 - San Jose, California, San Jose Civic
- November 17, 2023 - Palm Desert, California, Acrisure Arena
- November 18, 2023 - Stockton, California, Bob Hope Theatre
- November 19, 2023 - Oakland, California, Fox Theater
- November 25, 2023 - Long Beach, California, Long Beach Terrace Theatre
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is a live touring show featuring characters from popular Disney Junior TV shows such as Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, and Jake and the Neverland Pirates. The show is designed for children and is interactive, encouraging audience participation through singing, dancing, and playing games.
During the show, children are invited to dress up in their favorite Disney Junior character costumes and join the on-stage action. The performance also includes a storyline featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they plan a costume party and encounter various obstacles along the way.
The show premiered around 2014 and has been touring various cities across the United States since then, entertaining young audiences and their families. It provides an opportunity for children to experience the magic of Disney and engage with their favorite characters in a live setting.