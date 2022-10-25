Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

The Disney Junior tour is back with a new live show called Costume Palooza. The tour will include songs from the popular Disney Junior series as well as new original music.
According to the tour's website, the show brings together beloved Disney Junior characters (Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals) and favorite Marvel Super Heroes for a jam-packed, concert-style show that includes singing, dancing, and acrobatics, among other activities.
The tour's description on the official website reads:
“Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!”
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza premiered on September 2, 2022, with the next performance scheduled for October 25, 2022, at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.
Fans attending the show will see characters from Disney Junior's hit series 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' with Team Spidey making their official tour debut. The show includes songs from several popular Disney Junior series as well as the new original song "Green Gobby Party," written by composer and songwriter Patrick Stump of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends."
Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 Tickets
Tickets for Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 start at $36 and go up to $80.
The VIP Ticket package includes access to a Disney show pre-party, where attendees will meet their favorite characters before the Costume Palooza performance. It also comes with one Disney Junior Live On Tour VIP laminate, a merchandise gift bag, snacks and refreshments, and an on-site VIP experience host.
The ticketing system, according to the website's FAQ page, will automatically assign users the best available seat with the VIP Palooza Package at the time of their search. All purchasers will be able to view their assigned seats prior to completing the order.
It should be noted that attendees must have access to the VIP package in order to access the pre-party and other benefits.
Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 dates and venues
- Oct 25 -- Rochester, Ny -- Kodak Center
- Oct 26 -- Wilkes Barre, Pa -- F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts
- Oct 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa -- Kimmel Cultural Campus
- Oct 29 -- Morristown, Nj -- Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Oct 30 -- Red Bank, Nj -- Count Basie Center For The Arts
- Nov 1 -- Williamsport, Pa -- Community Arts Cente
- Nov 2 -- Norfolk, Va -- Chrysler Hall
- Nov 3 -- Richmond, Va -- Altria Theater
- Nov 4 -- 6pm -- Roanoke, Va -- Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
- Nov 5 -- North Charleston, Sc -- North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- Nov 6 -- Charlotte, Nc -- Belk Theater
- Nov 8 -- Greensboro, Nc -- Tanger Center
- Nov 10 -- Durham, Nc -- Dpac Durham
- Nov 11 -- Columbia, Sc -- Township Auditorium
- Nov 12 -- Birmingham, Al -- Bjcc Concert Hall
- Nov 13 -- Nashville, Tn -- Opry House
- Nov 14 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- Nov 15 -- Memphis, Tn -- Orpheum Theatre
- Nov 17 -- Jacksonville, Fl -- Florida Theatre
- Nov 18 -- Orlando, Fl -- Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
- Nov 19 -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl -- Broward Center
- Nov 20 -- Clearwater, Fl -- Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Nov 22 -- Greenville, Sc -- Peace Center
- Nov 23 -- Knoxville, Tn -- Tennessee Theatre
- Nov 25 -- New Orleans, La -- Saenger Theatre
- Nov 26 -- Atlanta, Ga -- Fox Theatre
- Nov 27 -- Mobile, Al -- Mobile Saenger Theatre
- Nov 30 -- Colorado Springs, Co -- Pikes Peak Center
- Dec 1 -- Denver, Co -- Paramount Theatre
- Dec 2 -- Salt Lake City, Ut -- Kingsbury Hall
- Dec 4 -- Seattle, Wa -- The Paramount
- Dec 5 -- Eugene, Or -- Hult Center For The Performing Arts
- Dec 6 -- Portland, Or -- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- Dec 8 -- San Jose, Ca -- San Jose Civic
- Dec 12 -- Santa Rosa, Ca -- Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation
- Dec 14 -- Anaheim, Ca -- City National Grove Of Anaheim
- Dec 15 -- El Cajon, Ca -- The Magnolia
- Dec 17 -- Los Angeles, Ca -- Orpheum Theatre
Disney Junior, previously known as Playhouse Disney, is an American pay television network owned by Walt Disney Television. The channel is primarily aimed at children aged two to seven, with programming consisting of original first-run television series, films, and selected third-party programming.