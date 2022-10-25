Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

The Disney Junior tour is back with a new live show called Costume Palooza. The tour will include songs from the popular Disney Junior series as well as new original music.

According to the tour's website, the show brings together beloved Disney Junior characters (Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, Alice, the Puppy Dog Pals) and favorite Marvel Super Heroes for a jam-packed, concert-style show that includes singing, dancing, and acrobatics, among other activities.

The tour's description on the official website reads:

“Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious green rain, wind, and smoke keep interrupting the fun. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends help save the Costume Palooza? Come join the party!”

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza premiered on September 2, 2022, with the next performance scheduled for October 25, 2022, at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York.

Fans attending the show will see characters from Disney Junior's hit series 'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends,' with Team Spidey making their official tour debut. The show includes songs from several popular Disney Junior series as well as the new original song "Green Gobby Party," written by composer and songwriter Patrick Stump of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends."

Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 Tickets

Tickets for Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 start at $36 and go up to $80.

The VIP Ticket package includes access to a Disney show pre-party, where attendees will meet their favorite characters before the Costume Palooza performance. It also comes with one Disney Junior Live On Tour VIP laminate, a merchandise gift bag, snacks and refreshments, and an on-site VIP experience host.

The ticketing system, according to the website's FAQ page, will automatically assign users the best available seat with the VIP Palooza Package at the time of their search. All purchasers will be able to view their assigned seats prior to completing the order.

It should be noted that attendees must have access to the VIP package in order to access the pre-party and other benefits.

Disney Junior Live On Tour 2022 dates and venues

Oct 25 -- Rochester, Ny -- Kodak Center

Oct 26 -- Wilkes Barre, Pa -- F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts

Oct 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa -- Kimmel Cultural Campus

Oct 29 -- Morristown, Nj -- Mayo Performing Arts Center

Oct 30 -- Red Bank, Nj -- Count Basie Center For The Arts

Nov 1 -- Williamsport, Pa -- Community Arts Cente

Nov 2 -- Norfolk, Va -- Chrysler Hall

Nov 3 -- Richmond, Va -- Altria Theater

Nov 4 -- 6pm -- Roanoke, Va -- Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Nov 5 -- North Charleston, Sc -- North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Nov 6 -- Charlotte, Nc -- Belk Theater

Nov 8 -- Greensboro, Nc -- Tanger Center

Nov 10 -- Durham, Nc -- Dpac Durham

Nov 11 -- Columbia, Sc -- Township Auditorium

Nov 12 -- Birmingham, Al -- Bjcc Concert Hall

Nov 13 -- Nashville, Tn -- Opry House

Nov 14 -- Chattanooga, Tn -- Soldiers And Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Nov 15 -- Memphis, Tn -- Orpheum Theatre

Nov 17 -- Jacksonville, Fl -- Florida Theatre

Nov 18 -- Orlando, Fl -- Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

Nov 19 -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl -- Broward Center

Nov 20 -- Clearwater, Fl -- Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov 22 -- Greenville, Sc -- Peace Center

Nov 23 -- Knoxville, Tn -- Tennessee Theatre

Nov 25 -- New Orleans, La -- Saenger Theatre

Nov 26 -- Atlanta, Ga -- Fox Theatre

Nov 27 -- Mobile, Al -- Mobile Saenger Theatre

Nov 30 -- Colorado Springs, Co -- Pikes Peak Center

Dec 1 -- Denver, Co -- Paramount Theatre

Dec 2 -- Salt Lake City, Ut -- Kingsbury Hall

Dec 4 -- Seattle, Wa -- The Paramount

Dec 5 -- Eugene, Or -- Hult Center For The Performing Arts

Dec 6 -- Portland, Or -- Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Dec 8 -- San Jose, Ca -- San Jose Civic

Dec 12 -- Santa Rosa, Ca -- Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation

Dec 14 -- Anaheim, Ca -- City National Grove Of Anaheim

Dec 15 -- El Cajon, Ca -- The Magnolia

Dec 17 -- Los Angeles, Ca -- Orpheum Theatre

Disney Junior, previously known as Playhouse Disney, is an American pay television network owned by Walt Disney Television. The channel is primarily aimed at children aged two to seven, with programming consisting of original first-run television series, films, and selected third-party programming.

