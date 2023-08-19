"Biggest popstar roaming the earth": Taylor Swift shuts down street in New Jersey with appearance at Jack Antonoff's pre-wedding celebration

Taylor Swift attended the pre-wedding celebration of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at the Black Whale restaurant in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island, New Jersey on August 18. The pop singer was present alongside Channing Tantum and Zoe Kravitz. Fans swarmed the street to get a glimpse of her, which led to the closure of the entire street.

The singer appeared in a strapless black crop top paired with a matching black skirt, while her hair was tied in a loose pulled-back style. She finished her look with a black handbag.

The singer's appearance and the subsequent shutdown of the entire street due to her crowd of fans attracted the attention of netizens, who were quick to react to the incident, as exemplified by the following tweet:

Fans react to the Taylor Swift appearance street shutdown

Following Taylor Swift's visit and the subsequent closure of the roadway, fans quickly expressed their outrage on social media, notably X. Some compared the singer's appearance to a fashion show. Others commented on the heavy presence required due to her appearance.

Some netizens were critical of the Swifties for blocking the road and causing drama, while others criticized the level of obsession shown by said fans during the incident. A few also compared the incident to some of the singer's lyrics.

This is how the netizens reacted:

Taylor Swift was at the restaurant celebrating the nuptials of her friend Jack Antonoff, whom she first met in 2012. The two worked together on two of the singer's albums, 1989 and Folklore.

In an exclusive with NME, Jack Antonoff elaborated on his relationship with the singer:

"I've seen her change the music industry first-hand. She's amazing for being a champion, and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I'm personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist."

More about Taylor Swift and his music career

Taylor Swift released her debut studio album, Taylor Swift, on October 24, 2006. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album has multiple platinum-level sales certifications.

The singer achieved critical and commercial acclaim with her second studio album, Fearless, which was released on November 11, 2008. The album has multi-platinum sales certifications as well as diamond sales certifications.

Following her dispute with her former recording label, the singer exercised her publishing rights to rerecord her albums, starting a larger debate around the ownership of intellectual property in the music industry. The process has garnered significant debates around corporate practices, making many media platforms term the singer as the single most important musician in the current century.