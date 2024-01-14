"My R&B king": Fans rejoice as UMI's single 'wherever u r' ft. BTS' Taehyung ranks at No.1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS member Taehyung aka V recently collaborated with up-and-coming artist Umi on her song wherever u r, which quickly gained popularity. The track was released on the same day as V’s birthday, December 30, and has already topped several music charts.

On January 9, 2024, wherever u r made its debut on the R&B Digital Song Sales list and ranked at number one. The BTS ARMY celebrated Taehyung's latest accomplishment and hailed him as the "R&B king" on social media.

Taehyung aka V is now the fifth independent South Korean artist to reach the top spot on the R&B Digital Song Sales list.

"Another feather in his cap": BTS ARMY lavish praise on Taehyung for achieving new feat alongside UMI

On January 9, 2024, wherever u r made its debut on the R&B Digital Song Sales list and ranked at number one. This marked the first time Taehyung rose to the top of the list in question. The single sold slightly less than 4,600 copies in the first several days of its release on December 30, 2023, according to Luminate. With this accomplishment, the idol joined the ranks of his bandmates including BTS leader, Kim Namjoon aka RM.

The first K-pop solo artist to appear on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list was Suga. He was also the first member of BTS to achieve this feat. He rose to the top of the list for the track Girl of My Dreams in collaboration with Juice WRLD.

The R&B Digital Song Sales list has only featured a few South Korean performers. Therefore Taehyung's most recent achievement is of great significance to both the artist and his fans. He followed in the footsteps of some of the most loved artists in the industry and became the fifth K-pop solo artist and BTS member to top the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The BTS ARMY was over the moon and took to social media platforms like X to react to the Love Me Again singer-songwriter's latest victory.

When it comes to the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales list, 2023 was a significant year for the members of BTS. Jimin and J-Hope both climbed to the top of the list with their tracks.

Hollywood rapper J. Cole joined BTS member J-Hope for the song On the Street, which rose to the top of the Digital Song Sales chart on March 22, 2023. Several weeks later on June 3, 2023, BTS member Jimin's Angel Pt. 1 topped the Digital Song Sales chart. Multiple artists including Jimin, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jvke, and Muni Long worked on the song.

So far, BTS member Suga followed by Namjoon aka RM has ranked at No.1 on the particular chart. They were then followed by their bandmates J-Hope and Jimin, who climbed to No.1 with their solo singles as well. Hence, V became the fifth member to rise to the top of the list after his bandmates.