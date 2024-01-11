"My unserious guy": ARMYs have a good laugh because of BTS' J-hope's hilarious comment on Weverse

A hilarious interaction took place between BTS' J-hope and one of his fans on the Weverse platform a few years ago, which recently resurfaced on the internet. Following this, the group's fandom, aka ARMYs, could not stop laughing about it, and one fan pointed out how the idol was their "unserious guy." Known for his sense of humor, the rapper is revered as a cheerful and jovial individual.

In a past exchange on Weverse, he delivered a hilarious response to a fan's comment, eliciting joy and amusement within the fandom. This delightful encounter provided fans with a sense of closeness to J-hope, despite his prolonged absence, leaving them delighted and reassured by his enduring lightheartedness.

J-hope's 2019 Weverse comment causes a new wave of laughter among the fans

According to fans, among the BTS members, J-hope brings not only energy and talent but also an infectious quirkiness that never fails to light up the room. Known for his positivity and a sense of humor that's as distinctive as it is delightful, he has carved out a special place in the hearts of ARMY worldwide.

One of the most striking facets of J-hope's quirkiness is his animated expressions and over-the-top reactions, which turns even mundane moments humorous for fans. Whether it's his enthusiastic dance moves, exaggerated facial expressions, or playful banter with fellow members, ARMYs believe he always injects a dose of joy into every scenario.

Hobi's funny Weverse comment resurfaces (Image via Twitter/mhereonlyforbts)

After beginning his military service a few months ago, fans assumed that there must've been a shift in J-hope's demeanor. Even his bandmate Jimin remarked on a Weverse live session that he had become more disciplined and serious. This revelation led fans to believe they wouldn't see the BTS member's humor anytime soon, so they started digging for funny content related to him.

One of the fans on Twitter found out a six-year-old Weverse comment, where he had engaged in a humorous interaction with a fan, who asked,

"J-hope, do you love me?"

To which, he had responded with a witty comment:

"R U riding" (accompanied by a music emoji)

This was a reference to American singer Drake's hit song In My Feelings, and the idol replied with the song's lyrics to the fan's comment. This exchange provided ARMYs with a moment of reassurance that the Arson singer's endearing quirkiness has hopefully remained unchanged.

This lighthearted interaction demonstrated that his humor and playful nature have always comforted fans, offering them a reason to smile and feel connected to their beloved artist. Fans expressed their reactions to this past comment via Twitter.

This moment shared between the idol and his fan gave the ARMYs a chance to have a good laugh and took them back to the times when BTS would post funny content regularly.

Further, the Gwangju boy's quirkiness isn't confined to comedy alone. He's a master of wordplay and boasts quick-witted humor too. His puns and playful teasing during interviews and variety shows have become legendary among the ARMYs. His ability to create laughter is not just a reflection of his comedic timing but also a symbol of his realness.

The duality of J-hope is another charming aspect that fans adore. On stage, he transforms into a powerful, charismatic performer, seamlessly switching between his on-stage persona and the off-stage goofball. This ability to balance intensity with levity is one of the most loved aspects of the idol.