After officially being announced as the most successful "K-pop idol of the year" in 2023, alongside his bandmate Jungkook, BTS' Jimin has achieved yet another feat. This time, he has not only stood out in the K-pop industry but in the international music scene as a whole.

Expand Tweet

Jimin recently became the first and only solo artist in history to have five of his solo tracks rank at number 1 on iTunes in a whopping 110 countries. Fans were over the moon as the news came to light and took to social media platforms to congratulate the idol.

BTS' Jimin's tracks rank at number 1 in 110 countries including Australia, Canada, France, and more

BTS, as a group, has consistently broken barriers and achieved unprecedented milestones in the music industry. However, since the past year, each idol's solo success has added another layer to the group's legacy, highlighting their achievements.

Expand Tweet

Jimin's journey to his latest historic achievement began with his solo debut track Lie, which released in 2016 as a part of the group's studio album, Wings, and repackaged album, You Never Walk Alone. Since then, he has consistently delivered impactful solo performances that showcase his unique artistic grace and emotional depth.

The subsequent releases, including Serendipity, Promise, Filter, and Friends, have all enjoyed remarkable success, captivating listeners globally and dominating iTunes charts in an astonishing number of countries.

It says volumes about Jimin's unparalleled influence that he is the first and only solo artist to have five songs rank no. 1 in 110 countries on the iTunes charts.

The five songs that have achieved this milestone are:

Set Me Free Pt. 2

Like Crazy

With You

Filter

Closer Than This

Expand Tweet

The 110 regions in which these five songs have ranked at number 1 on the iTunes charts are:

Anguilla

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina-Faso

Cambodia

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Colombia

Chile

Costa Rica

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El salvador

Egypt

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Grenada

Guatemala

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Italy

Ireland

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Lithuania

Peru

Luxembourg

Philippines

Macau

Poland

Malaysia

Portugal

Malta

Qatar

Mauritius

Romania

Mexico

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Moldova

SIovakia

Mongolia

Slovenia

Namibia

South Africa

Nepal

Spain

Netherlanas

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

St. Kitts and Nevis

Nicaragua

Swaziland

Niger

Sweden

Nigeria

Switzerland

Norway

Taiwan

Oman

Tajikistan

Palestine

Thailand

Panama

Trinidad & Tobago

Papua New Guinea

Turkey

Paraguay

Turkmenistan

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

USA

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

Kenya

Latvia

Lebanon

The fan reactions were as loud as the achievement too:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Jimin currently fulfilling his military service, fans have rallied together to intensify their efforts in streaming his music, ensuring that he continues to maintain the top position. Despite being released just a few weeks ago, his latest song Closer Than This has already achieved the remarkable feat of topping the iTunes charts in over 110 countries, showcasing the BTS star's unparalleled impact.