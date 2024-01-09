After officially being announced as the most successful "K-pop idol of the year" in 2023, alongside his bandmate Jungkook, BTS' Jimin has achieved yet another feat. This time, he has not only stood out in the K-pop industry but in the international music scene as a whole.
Jimin recently became the first and only solo artist in history to have five of his solo tracks rank at number 1 on iTunes in a whopping 110 countries. Fans were over the moon as the news came to light and took to social media platforms to congratulate the idol.
BTS' Jimin's tracks rank at number 1 in 110 countries including Australia, Canada, France, and more
BTS, as a group, has consistently broken barriers and achieved unprecedented milestones in the music industry. However, since the past year, each idol's solo success has added another layer to the group's legacy, highlighting their achievements.
Jimin's journey to his latest historic achievement began with his solo debut track Lie, which released in 2016 as a part of the group's studio album, Wings, and repackaged album, You Never Walk Alone. Since then, he has consistently delivered impactful solo performances that showcase his unique artistic grace and emotional depth.
The subsequent releases, including Serendipity, Promise, Filter, and Friends, have all enjoyed remarkable success, captivating listeners globally and dominating iTunes charts in an astonishing number of countries.
It says volumes about Jimin's unparalleled influence that he is the first and only solo artist to have five songs rank no. 1 in 110 countries on the iTunes charts.
The five songs that have achieved this milestone are:
- Set Me Free Pt. 2
- Like Crazy
- With You
- Filter
- Closer Than This
The 110 regions in which these five songs have ranked at number 1 on the iTunes charts are:
- Anguilla
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina-Faso
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Cape Verde
- Cayman Islands
- Colombia
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El salvador
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Gambia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- India
- Indonesia
- Italy
- Ireland
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Lithuania
- Peru
- Luxembourg
- Philippines
- Macau
- Poland
- Malaysia
- Portugal
- Malta
- Qatar
- Mauritius
- Romania
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Moldova
- SIovakia
- Mongolia
- Slovenia
- Namibia
- South Africa
- Nepal
- Spain
- Netherlanas
- Sri Lanka
- New Zealand
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Nicaragua
- Swaziland
- Niger
- Sweden
- Nigeria
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Taiwan
- Oman
- Tajikistan
- Palestine
- Thailand
- Panama
- Trinidad & Tobago
- Papua New Guinea
- Turkey
- Paraguay
- Turkmenistan
- UAE
- Uganda
- UK
- Ukraine
- USA
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
- Kenya
- Latvia
- Lebanon
The fan reactions were as loud as the achievement too:
With Jimin currently fulfilling his military service, fans have rallied together to intensify their efforts in streaming his music, ensuring that he continues to maintain the top position. Despite being released just a few weeks ago, his latest song Closer Than This has already achieved the remarkable feat of topping the iTunes charts in over 110 countries, showcasing the BTS star's unparalleled impact.