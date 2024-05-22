"I’m not taking any entity’s “Best Albums” list serious"— Internet reacts to Apple Music's Top 100 Best albums of all time list

On Wednesday, May 22, Apple Music unveiled its list of the 100 Greatest Albums of All Time, with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on top. Lauryn Hill's 1998 solo album exceeded the likes of Michael Jackson's Thriller, Marvin Gaye's What's Going On, The Beatles' Abbey Road, and Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life.

Apple Music described the album as "a seismic event... a stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era's biggest stars, but of the era itself" in the release.

—

“She was, and remains, a once-in-a-generation talent whose inspiration and innovation can be heard through the decades. Artists exhaust long discographies hoping for a cohesive piece of work resonant enough to reshape culture and inscribe its creator into the pantheon; Lauryn Hill did it in one.”

Since music is a subjective topic, which means, that what is liked by one, may not be liked by others, netizens have criticized the list for its lack of inclusivity. They took to social media sites including X and Instagram to express their opinions about the entire list.

“I’m sorry but if Apple’s #100BestAlbums list doesn’t contain a single Mariah Carey album then you can throw the entire list away", said another X user.

"I’m not taking any entity’s “Best Albums” list serious, if Mariah Carey and Toni Braxton aren’t included. So that’s that on that, AppleMusic", said one X user.

"No Nicki, No Mariah, No Whitney?" One Instagram user said.

“No Mariah Carey albums on all time best albums list is absolutely ludicrous. Lol. At the very least, Butterfly and The Emancipation of Mimi should’ve been on there", said another.

Not all X users have seemingly criticized the list. Some even praised the singers on the list.

"THE ONLY ARTIST TO HAVE 2 ALBUM ON APPLE MUSIC’S TOP 100 ALBUMS OF ALL TIME, BEYONCÉ!! #10: LEMONADE by Beyoncé #36: BEYONCÉ by Beyoncé Hive, can you say ICONIC?!?" someone commented.

"Best albums by a black female artist in the Apple Music Top 100. #1. The Miseducation of Luauryn Hill - Lauryn Hill #2. Lemonade - Beyoncé #3. BEYONCÉ - Beyoncé #4. I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You - Aretha Franklin #5. Control - Janet Jackson" someone else wrote.

Apple Music recently released its Top 100 Best Albums list

Apple Music's Top 100 Best included artists like Beyoncé, Nirvana and Lamar (Image via Apple)

Apple Music has recently unveiled 100 Best Albums of All Time list. Lauryn Hill's groundbreaking 1998 debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, came in first.

The albums Thriller by Michael Jackson, Abbey Road by the Beatles, Purple Rain by Prince, Blonde by Frank Ocean, Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, Nevermind by Nirvana, and Lemonade by Beyoncé round out the top 10.

The entire list included a variety of albums from several decades, such as Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run and the Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds to SZA’s SOS and Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The number one album on the list, Miseducation, was a breakthrough for Hill, who won album of the year at the 1999 Grammy Awards, making her the first rap artist to do so.

Driven by the hits Everything Is Everything, Ex-Factor, and Doo Wop (That Thing), The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill received ten Grammy nominations and won five of them, including best R&B album and album of the year. It was the first and last studio album by Hill.

Scott Plagenhoef, worldwide head of music programming at Apple Music, stated to USA TODAY on May 22—

"Unlike other lists we wanted it to reflect albums that really had an impact on the music artists are making today and that these be hand-selected by the most passionate people on Earth.”

According to Apple, Apple Music's 100 Best Albums is a modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest recordings ever made, compiled by Apple Music's team of specialists in association with a chosen group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry experts.

Other artists to have their songs in the top 10 of the Apple Music top 100 are Frank Ocean, Prince & The Revolution, etc.