"They added 1989 in the top 20 but not teenage dream"— Music lovers react to Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list excluding Katy Perry's album

On May 21, Apple Music unveiled albums 11-20 on its 100 Best Albums of All Time list, which included Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version), Adele's 21, and Jay Z's The Blueprint, to name a few. This is a part of Apple Music's initiative to curate a list of top 100 albums that stand the test of time, by enlisting a group of expert songwriters, producers, industry professionals, and musicians.

The latest ranking was met with mixed reviews as music fans noted that Swift's 1989 made the cut while Katy Perry's 2010 album, Teenage Dream, didn't make an appearance in the list so far, with one person tweeting:

"they added 1989 in the top 20 but not teenage dream, future nostalgia or thank u next? okay"

Others expressed disbelief at Teenage Dream not being in the Top 100, dubbing the album a "pop bible."

"This being top 20 when teenage dream isn’t top 100?? 1989 is amazing but the POP BIBLE TEENAGE DREAM???????" tweeted one person.

"Teenage dream is the only one that should’ve been on it alongside 1989," added another.

"if teenage dream by katy perry isn't in the apple music 100 best album list..." another wrote.

"The fame monster for example is a pop album with a great impact on pop culture. 1989 has ZERO impact. It’s a cute pop album. Teenage dream was a better choice at this point," one tweeted.

However, some music lovers were still hopeful that Katy Perry's Teenage Dream could make it on the list as the Top 10 albums hadn't yet been released at the time of writing this article.

"There’s no way teenage dream isn’t in the top 10 tbh. The second album ever only one by a woman to have 5 number 1 billboard charts? The album is literally pop music history," one wrote.

"teenage dream will def be top 10 i feel," added another.

Apple Music announced the release of the 100 Best Albums of all time on May 13

In a press release on May 13, Apple Music announced the launch of its inaugural 100 Best Albums list. The 10-day countdown will see the streaming service sift through countless albums over the decades to collate a list of the best 100 albums.

Apple Music claimed the list would be "fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music", calling it "a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in." Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial, added:

“100 Best brings together all the things that make Apple Music the ultimate service for music lovers — human curation at its peak, an appreciation for the art of storytelling, and unparalleled knowledge of music and an even deeper love for it.”

Rachel continued:

“We have been working on this for a very long time, and it’s something we are all incredibly proud of and excited to share with the world.”

The countdown, which started on May 13, saw the California-based streaming platform revealing 10 albums each day, counting down to May 22, when the Top 10 albums would be unveiled.

On Wednesday, Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden will hold a special roundtable discussion with guest artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers to reflect on the list, which will be broadcast globally on the streaming platform.

According to the press release, the music streaming giant also launched a brand-new 100 Best microsite that has been regularly updated to include the ten albums of that day. The microsite features an in-depth analysis of each album and archival interviews.

Some of the artists that have made the list so far include Beyoncé, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Tyler, the Creator, U2, Beastie Boys, Aretha Franklin, Guns ‘N Roses, Kate Bush, Radiohead, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Madonna and Elton John, to name a few.