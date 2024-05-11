"He gets more love in your city" — Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar beats Drake in Canada, hits No.1 on Toronto's Apple Music charts

Kendrick Lamar has taken the first spot on streaming charts in Drake's native country, Canada, after topping many categories in America. Lamar's song Not Like Us is currently ruling the daily rankings of Spotify Canada.

The song also reigned supreme on Apple Music's Top 100: Canada chart. It was Lamar's additional diss track directed at Drake.

For the unversed, Kendrick Lamar dropped a Drake diss track titled Not Like Us on May 4, 2024. In the song, he referred to OVO (Drake's record label) supporters and members as p*dophiles and claimed that the Toronto rapper has an interest in young ladies.

As the song saw the American artist triumph over his Canadian opponent in both countries, netizens were quick to comment on this entire episode as it went viral. Some users took to X to share their reactions.

“He gets more love in your city”, one X user said.

“Getting cooked in his own city??” one asked.

“Get more love in the city that you from”, another one asked.

Expand Tweet

Some of Lamar's fans also used some phrases from his song to highlight his success over Drake's.

“Lmao Drake can't turn the radio on”, a person wrote on X.

“Dayum! Kendrick Lamar ran all up in Drakes HOUSE and beat him over the head with #NotLikeUs”, another user pointed out.

“Kendrick Lamar went from “To P*mp A Butterfly” to “Catch A Predator”. #NotLikeUs”, a Lamar fan wrote.

Netizens react as Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us became the No. 1 song on Toronto's Apple Music charts

Kendrick Lamar beats Drake in Canada with his song (Image via Facebook / Kendrick Lamar)

The fight between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has already gained international attention. Lamar stood tall for Los Angeles and the entire West Coast, while Drake represented Toronto and all of Canada.

The entire conflict arose in April 2024. Drake and J. Cole first teamed up for the song First Person Shooter in October 2023. Lamar allegedly made fun of the two musicians' collaboration in his April release of the song, Like That. The whole feud began with this song. Since then, the conflict has intensified swiftly.

Last week, Lamar and Drake's long-standing animosity reached a boiling point, following which they started trading accusations with one another in the form of the songs.

Their rivalry escalated as the rappers released four new diss tracks last weekend. They talked about each other's families and made accusations against one another in their respective tracks.

On Saturday, May 4, Lamar released Not Like Us, a song that was directed at Drake. In the song, Kendrick went on to allege that apart from being a p*dophile, the Canadian musician is also a colonizer who had used their peers for his own gain.

Lamar also claimed in the same song that Drake, his bodyguard Chubbs, and OVO Sound musicians PartyNextDoor and Baka Not Nice have s*xually abused children. Lamar further claimed that OVO Sound was involved in Drake's alleged child trafficking scheme.

Now, Not Like Us has topped multiple streaming charts in 6ix God's native nation, including Spotify's Daily Top Songs Canada chart and Apple Music's Top 100: Canada chart.

Following the widespread success of the song, internet users have turned to X to tweet about the whole thing. Since then, Drake hasn’t responded to the recent course of events.