Eminem seemingly teases his upcoming album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ with a Newspaper Obituary rollout

Eminem is remaining consistent with the album rollout efforts for his upcoming project titled The Death of Slim Shady, which will find the Detroit rapper officially retiring his alter-ego moniker that was a significant contributor to his rise to success during his early days.

On May 14, the Detroit Free Press newspaper reportedly printed out an official obituary for "Slim Shady," which seemingly continues on this theme of his alter-ego's supposed death. Although much of this album is still shrouded in mystery, it's clear that the rapper wishes to reinvent himself with this project.

The obituary was titled "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions" and included a picture of Eminem wearing denim overalls with a Jason Voorhees Hockey mask, with a subheading that read:

"Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper"

What did the Obituary say about Eminem's alter-ego 'Slim Shady'?

The Obituary printed in the Detroit Free Press newspaper recounted Slim Shady's rise to fame by calling him a "product of Detroit" who burst onto the flourishing rap scene during the late 1990s.

The write-up then credited his hit 1999 single My Name Is, which is currently sitting at over 500 million streams on Spotify. This single was included as part of the tracklist for his second studio album The Slim Shady LP.

Slim Shady's unique style and aesthetic brought forward in the music video for My Name Is also appeared to be credited for attracting such a large audience of hip/hop fans and creatives. The obituary dove deeper into his music and vibe by stating:

"That audience [who become fans after 'My Name Is'] was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse/rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview"

After bringing to light the darkness of Slim Shady's music, the obituary continued by explaining it was this very nihilistic behavior that eventually led to the demise of the rapper, calling his death a "sudden and horrific end".

“His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth." - The Obituary continued.

There were no official statements from Eminem's team or the rapper himself in the Obituary that was posted in the Detroit newspaper. However, based on the recent announcement he made with an official album trailer and a release date set for later this summer, it could be assumed that Em is gearing up for the launch of The Death of Slim Shady.

Everything we know about Eminem's upcoming album 'The Death of Slim Shady'

The project was first announced by Dr. Dre during an exclusive interview with Jimmy Kimmel, who was seated alongside Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. The Grammy-winning producer, when asked about the possibility of Em dropping a new album, stated:

"Let me explain something, Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him, and he said it was OK to make that announcement here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire."

Later on April 26, Eminem uploaded an official album trailer for The Death of Slim Shady to all his social media accounts with a caption that confirmed the project would be released in the "Summer" of 2024.

The trailer began with a reporter from a fake investigation show titled "Detroit Murder Files" explaining how he was going to take viewers through everything that led to the death of Slim Shady. The reporter cites controversial antics and general behavior as a primary factor that led to his demise, by stating:

"Through his complex and oft-criticized tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as [Slim Shady] has had no shortage of enemies"

50 Cent also appeared in the trailer while highlighting the difficulties he faced in dealing with Slim, stating that they were never friends, going so far as to call the rapper a "psychopath".

Eminem appeared at the end of the video to highlight how he had always known it was only a matter of time before things turned south for "Slim".