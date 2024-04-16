Childish Gambino to release two new albums this year: All you need to know

Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) recently announced that he will drop two new projects this year. These will mark his first two solo projects after his fourth studio album 3.15.20, which released during the pandemic. The latest news came via Gambino's social media account as he announced an Instagram livestream titled 'GILGA Radio,' as part of the official album rollout.

During the session, he confirmed that he planned on releasing two projects, namely Atavista and Bando Stone & the New World (Soundtrack), before retiring his "Childish Gambino" alter ego.

Everything we know about Childish Gambino's upcoming albums

On April 15, Gambino hosted an Instagram live and connected with his fans as he spoke about the two new albums he plans to release later this year. As per Uproxx magazine, Atavista will reportedly be a reworked version of his 2020 album 3.15.20, and Bando Stone & the New World (Soundtrack) will be Childish Gambino's final studio album.

During the live stream, he stated:

“We’re releasing Atavista, but after that, there’s the final Childish Gambino album, a soundtrack for the fans.”

3.15.20 has a total runtime of 57 minutes and 44 seconds, and was distributed to major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via mcDJ Recording under a license to RCA Records.

A screenshot from the official website Gambino created for his 'GILGA Radio' broadcast (Image via gilga.com)

Later in the live stream, Gambino began to preview music from Bando Stone & the New World, during which he confirmed:

"Bando Stone & The New World aka the soundtrack is coming out this summer."

Bando Stone & the New World will reportedly be Childish Gambino's fifth and final studio project, acting as the official soundtrack for his upcoming movie titled after the album.

As per a 2017 article by HuffPost, the artist stated that he was retiring his alter-ego. He reportedly mentioned at the time that he was ending his career in the music industry as he did not think it was "necessary" anymore.

"There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’ You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that," he told the publication.

Gambino then broke his silence on his music in 2023 while speaking to E! News and stated that he was making music.

“I’m making music right now, I love it. I’m actually working, I’m in the studio. I’ve been bringing people in, like secret people, working on little things. But I just been, you know, making it for fun right now. But soon something will happen, I promise. Something will happen,” he said.

The artist also shed light on a new anime project that he was working on along with Zach Fox during his live session. While there isn't much information available about the project, netizens hope it will have a comedic aspect, given both the personalities' past work.

Childish Gambino was most recently seen performing Running Outta Time on stage alongside Tyler the Creator during his headlining set on Day 2 of Coachella's 2024 'Vampire Weekend 1' Arts and Music Festival. He was also recently seen in the rebooted Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV show, which premiered earlier this year.

