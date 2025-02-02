  • home icon
  • What's new on Paramount+ in February 2025? Into The Wild, 1923 season 2 and more

By Rajan
Modified Feb 02, 2025 14:03 GMT
Upcoming February 2025 releases in Paramount+
Upcoming February 2025 releases in Paramount+ (Image via Paramount Vantage)

Paramount+ is bringing an exciting array of content in February 2025, featuring highly anticipated returns, new seasons, and unique premieres. The month will offer a diverse selection of shows, including crime dramas, emotional thrillers, and reality TV. Viewers can expect a range of fresh programming designed to keep them on the edge of their seats.

Among the thrilling premieres on Paramount+ are Deadlock, Into The Wild, and Ride, alongside some compelling movie releases such as Brokeback Mountain and The Color Purple.

Fans of reality TV can look forward to The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards and Bar Rescue season 9, scheduled to keep the entertainment flowing. Whether it's fresh shows or new episodes, Paramount+ in February 2025 promises to present an interesting slate for all its members.

New releases on Paramount+ in February 2025

The upcoming releases on Paramount+ in February 2025 include some of the most eagerly awaited shows and movies.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

  • Ride
  • A Mighty Heart
  • A Walk on the Moon
  • Adore
  • Along Came A Spider
  • American Gigolo
  • Attack the Block
  • Babel
  • Bebe’s Kids
  • Birthday Girl
  • Boys And Girls
  • Brokeback Mountain
  • Chocolate City
  • Cinema Paradiso
  • Come Away
  • Critical Condition
  • Dangerous Beauty
  • Doubt
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Geostorm
  • Hooking Up
  • I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell
  • In & Out
  • Into The Wild
  • Jersey Girl
  • Juice
  • Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Losing Isaiah
  • Mansfield Park
  • Marvin’s Room
  • Men, Women & Children
  • Menace II Society
  • Muriel’s Wedding
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • My Boss’s Daughter
  • O (Othello)
  • Old School
  • Pretty In Pink
  • Road to Perdition
  • Roman Holiday
  • Saturday Night Fever
  • Serendipity
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • Shall We Dance?
  • Shooter
  • Suffragette
  • Terms of Endearment
  • The Babysitter
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Color Purple
  • The Evening Star
  • The Firm
  • The Hunt for Red October
  • The Love Guru
  • The Love Letter
  • The Mask
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Smurfs
  • The Smurfs 2
  • The Stepford Wives
  • The To Do List
  • The Wood
  • Transformers
  • Vampire in Brooklyn
  • What Lies Beneath
  • What Women Want
  • When Harry Met Sally
  • Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
  • World War Z
  • Wuthering Heights (2003)

Sunday, February 2, 2025

  • The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Monday, February 3, 2025

  • Bull
  • The Nanny Diaries

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

  • Burden of Guilt (Premiere)

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

  • Bar Rescue season 9
  • The Patrick Star Show season 2
  • Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T. (Special)

Thursday, February 6, 2025

  • Death Without Mercy (Premiere)

Friday, February 7, 2025

  • NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

  • Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later (Premiere)
  • PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups
  • CMT Crossroads, seasons 1-3, 5, 10-16, and 18-20
  • How Did They Fix That? season 3
  • MTV Unplugged seasons 1-8 and 10-13
  • VH1 Storytellers seasons 1-9, 11-13, and 15-16
  • Fanboys

Friday, February 14, 2025

Sunday, February 16, 2025

  • The Equalizer season 5 premiere
  • Tracker season 2 premiere

Monday, February 17, 2025

  • On TV: A Black History Month (Special)
  • Halloween
  • Deadlock

Sunday, February 23, 2025

  • 1923 season 2 premiere

Monday, February 24, 2025

  • Beyond the Gates season 1
  • Southpaw

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

  • Survivor season 48
  • The Loud House season 7

Thursday, February 27, 2025

  • The Aviary

Friday, February 28, 2025

  • Crossing Over

Stay tuned for more updates on more TV shows and movies on Paramount+ as the year progresses.

