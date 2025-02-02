What's new on Paramount+ in February 2025? Into The Wild, 1923 season 2 and more

Paramount+ is bringing an exciting array of content in February 2025, featuring highly anticipated returns, new seasons, and unique premieres. The month will offer a diverse selection of shows, including crime dramas, emotional thrillers, and reality TV. Viewers can expect a range of fresh programming designed to keep them on the edge of their seats.

Among the thrilling premieres on Paramount+ are Deadlock, Into The Wild, and Ride, alongside some compelling movie releases such as Brokeback Mountain and The Color Purple.

Fans of reality TV can look forward to The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards and Bar Rescue season 9, scheduled to keep the entertainment flowing. Whether it's fresh shows or new episodes, Paramount+ in February 2025 promises to present an interesting slate for all its members.

New releases on Paramount+ in February 2025

The upcoming releases on Paramount+ in February 2025 include some of the most eagerly awaited shows and movies.

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Ride

A Mighty Heart

A Walk on the Moon

Adore

Along Came A Spider

American Gigolo

Attack the Block

Babel

Bebe’s Kids

Birthday Girl

Boys And Girls

Brokeback Mountain

Chocolate City

Cinema Paradiso

Come Away

Critical Condition

Dangerous Beauty

Doubt

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Geostorm

Hooking Up

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell

In & Out

Into The Wild

Jersey Girl

Juice

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Like Water for Chocolate

Losing Isaiah

Mansfield Park

Marvin’s Room

Men, Women & Children

Menace II Society

Muriel’s Wedding

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Boss’s Daughter

O (Othello)

Old School

Pretty In Pink

Road to Perdition

Roman Holiday

Saturday Night Fever

Serendipity

Shakespeare in Love

Shall We Dance?

Shooter

Suffragette

Terms of Endearment

The Babysitter

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Color Purple

The Evening Star

The Firm

The Hunt for Red October

The Love Guru

The Love Letter

The Mask

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Stepford Wives

The To Do List

The Wood

Transformers

Vampire in Brooklyn

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

World War Z

Wuthering Heights (2003)

Sunday, February 2, 2025

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Monday, February 3, 2025

Bull

The Nanny Diaries

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Burden of Guilt (Premiere)

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Bar Rescue season 9

The Patrick Star Show season 2

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: F.O.A.T. (Special)

Thursday, February 6, 2025

Death Without Mercy (Premiere)

Friday, February 7, 2025

NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later (Premiere)

PAW Patrol: Big Truck Pups

CMT Crossroads, seasons 1-3, 5, 10-16, and 18-20

How Did They Fix That? season 3

MTV Unplugged seasons 1-8 and 10-13

VH1 Storytellers seasons 1-9, 11-13, and 15-16

Fanboys

Friday, February 14, 2025

Yellowjackets season 3 premiere

Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Equalizer season 5 premiere

Tracker season 2 premiere

Monday, February 17, 2025

On TV: A Black History Month (Special)

Halloween

Deadlock

Sunday, February 23, 2025

1923 season 2 premiere

Monday, February 24, 2025

Beyond the Gates season 1

Southpaw

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Survivor season 48

The Loud House season 7

Thursday, February 27, 2025

The Aviary

Friday, February 28, 2025

Crossing Over

Stay tuned for more updates on more TV shows and movies on Paramount+ as the year progresses.

