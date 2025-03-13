"I don't need pep talks and sermons": Internet reacts as Michelle Obama's podcast's first 2 episodes fail to cross combined 60k views in 24 hours

IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson is a weekly podcast series that was recently launched by Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson. As per the South China Morning Post’s March 12 report, a press announcement claims that the podcast would cover common issues influencing relationships, lives, and the world.

However, the podcast aired with just 8.5k views on YouTube despite promotion on social media platforms, along with press releases and press runs. Additionally, the first two episodes also even fail to cross combined 60k views in 24 hours.

When the news was uploaded on X on March 13 by @dom_lucre, it went viral. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post and mostly criticized the former first lady of the USA. One even said that they did not need pep talks from her, but wanted her to spill the tea on all the "dirty democrats."

“I will listen if they spill the tea on all the dirty democrats. And I want to know if she and Barry are breaking up. I don't need pep talks and sermons,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted in a similar manner as one said that they did not particularly like Michelle, while another compared her brother with rapper Big Mike, alluding that Michelle's brother reportedly looked a lot like him.

“No one is interested in Mike,” wrote another one.

“No one wants to hear two older men talk about menopause,” one said sarcastically.

“Lol no one likes Michelle,” claimed another one.

However, not everyone criticized the brother-sister duo. Some tried to find the reason behind the failure of the podcast, as one said that Amazon and Costco reportedly pushed her book to be a bestseller, so the podcast should have also brought views. Another netizen wrote that she would probably complain about America on the podcast.

“8.5k views I saw a YouTube video of a German Shepherd taking a huge dump that got 50k views in 2 hours,” wrote one user.

“I honestly don't know how this could happen. Her book was p*mped so hard by Amazon and Costco to be a best seller. How can that not translate to better YouTube numbers!?” one expressed shock.

“And the only thing @MichelleObama will ever talk about is complaining about America and real Americans who want a safe country…,” wrote one user.

Michelle Obama and his brother's podcast was deemed as "flop"

Michelle Obama's video podcast was further declared a "flop" by Fox News' Jesse Watters within hours of its debut. Watters stated on Wednesday, March 12, on an episode of Jesse Watters Primetime that he had been wondering where Obama had gone after she missed a number of significant events.

Talking about Mrs. Obama, Watters further stated:

“Turns out, Michelle has been busy working on a new podcast, and so far, it’s been a flop.. The first two episodes have been up all day and only gotten a few thousand views on YouTube. Half of them are probably Primetime producers, but still.”

Wednesday saw the release of the first two episodes of the show, one of which included actress Issa Rae. According to Mint's March 13 article, although the show received positive ratings from thousands of listeners on Spotify and Apple Podcasts by late evening, both episodes had only received roughly 25,000 views on YouTube.

The report further said that despite the fact that both episodes of Michelle Obama's podcast are about an hour long, the podcast seems to be having trouble attracting listeners. On the other hand, as per the same source, Rachel Campos-Duffy of Fox News referred to the program as "boring."

As per Daily Beast's report from the same day, further talking about Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson's podcast, she stated:

“This would’ve been such interesting stories about 15 years ago. I don’t care about any of these stories; I didn’t even find them funny.”

Nevertheless, following the backlash, Michelle Obama has not said anything about it as of yet.

