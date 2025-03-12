Sean Hannity net worth: Fox News host fulfills his promise of buying a Tesla to support Elon Musk after Trump's car purchase

On March 12, 2025, Fox News host Sean Hannity announced on X that he had purchased a Tesla, keeping his promise to support CEO Elon Musk.

The purchase by Hannity came after Donald Trump also purchased a Tesla to show support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as the company faces reported declining stock prices, reports AP News.

As a result, after the Tesla purchase, Sean Hannity's net worth was explored, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $300 million as of March 2025.

Exploring Sean Hannity's career

Hannity (Image via Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Sean Hannity, 63, is a well-known American TV and radio host. He hosts The Sean Hannity Show and Hannity on Fox News. Born in New York, he attended NYU and Adelphi University and received an honorary degree from Liberty University. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earns $40 million annually, with $25 million from Fox News.

Furthermore, the reports indicate that Hannity has a home valued at $90 million and owns nearly 900 houses across seven states of the United States. Also, in 2014, Sean Hannity purchased an apartment property for $22.7 million in Georgia, from which he receives rent for up to $1000 per month.

Apart from this, Hannity's other ventures include the 2002 published book Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism and also released his second book in 2004, titled Deliver Us from Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism.

These factors collectively contribute to the presenter's net worth, which, as noted, stands at $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sean Hannity stands by Elon Musk, follows through on Tesla purchase promise

Elon Musk (Image via Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Sean Hannity posted on his X account that he had promised Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, to support him in purchasing a Tesla, and he fulfilled the promise.

The post accompanied a picture of the Tesla Model S 2024, retailing at $74,990, as per CarBuzz. Furthermore, Hannity in the post suggested that he will soon add details to win the Tesla on his website, further supporting Musk.

"As promised yesterday, I Just ordered my new self driving Tesla! Over 1000HP, 0-60 in 2.0 seconds! Details on how to win the Tesla of your Choice soon on Hannity.com!" Hannity wrote.

In response, Elon Musk reposted the tweet and showed gratitude to the American television presenter.

"Awesome, thank you!" Musk wrote.

The purchase by Hannity came after Donald Trump purchased a red sedan, a Tesla Model S, for himself on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Speaking with the reporters outside the White House, Trump indicated that he would write a check for $80,000 for the car and leave it at the White House so that his staff could use it. He further indicated that he hoped his Tesla purchase would boost sales.

Also, while looking at the vehicle, Trump stated:

"Wow, that's beautiful. It's a great product... we have to celebrate him."

According to CNBC reports, Tesla's stock plunged 15 percent, the highest in five years. The reports suggested that on Friday, March 7, 2025, Tesla wrapped up a seventh straight week of losses.

As of now, Elon Musk has not yet commented on Tesla's declining stock shares.

