"Best way to boost his company" — Internet reacts to Trump planning to buy a Tesla to show support for Elon Musk

President Donald Trump recently declared that he will buy a "brand new Tesla" this week to support Elon Musk amid calls for boycotts in the US. These protests started as a response to Musk's federal layoffs after he was appointed the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

On March 10, 2025, the president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to make the announcement, dubbing Musk "a truly great American" and criticizing the "Radical Left Lunatics" for boycotting Tesla.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is “putting it on the line" in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s “baby," in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for," Trump wrote.

He added:

“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"

Trump's show of support for Elon Musk was met with mixed responses from netizens on X.

"Best way to boost his company. As Elon actually said this would happen when he was talking about creating DOGE. They'll come at him from every possible angle," one user claimed this would be the "best way" to boost Tesla.

Some praised Donald Trump for supporting Elon Musk amid the boycotts.

"Elon Musk one of the reasons behind Trump’s election victory Now Trump showing his support for him," one person tweeted.

"Trump standing firmly behind Elon Musk while the radical left tries and fails to take him down—this is how you fight back. Buying a Tesla isn’t just about a car, it’s a statement: Support innovation, support free speech, and reject the mob. The left tried to cancel Trump and lost. Now they’re trying it with Elon. Same playbook, same outcome," someone else added.

"The left can try to boycott but the right is always stronger and smarter," another user wrote.

However, others wondered if this would do anything to make up for the already done damage to Tesla stock prices. One user claimed Trump's gesture confirmed that Tesla's stock crash was financially hurting Musk.

"Ok so go against the people's will and try and force your supporters to buy Tesla to try and prop up the stock. This is hilarious. He really doesnt think that the stock market crumbling has anything to do with him lol," one person tweeted.

"With whose money is Trump buying the Tesla Cybertruck?" another person questioned.

"That isn't going to make up for the lost market cap," someone else commented.

"This confirms that the Tesla crash is hurting elon. More of this please!" another user exclaimed.

Elon Musk's net worth takes a hit amid recent Tesla protests

Elon Musk became one of the most prolific financial backers of Donald Trump's campaign during the 2024 presidential election. As a result, Trump made him the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a newly formed advisory body to tackle the efficiency of the federal workforce.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk faced widespread criticism following his federal cuts from several people who have taken to initiating "Tesla Takeover" protests. The official website for "Tesla Takedown" reads:

“Take action at Tesla showrooms everywhere. Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.”

Over 350 people, led by Carolanne Fry, protested peacefully outside a Tesla dealership in Portland in early March. However, some protests turned violent, causing property damage. On March 8, nine protesters were arrested outside a Tesla dealership in New York City.

Musk's recent government activities have also caused a slump in Tesla stock, losing over 40% of its value after hitting a peak in mid-December 2024. According to NBC News, the billionaire's net worth has also taken a hit in recent times, with his net worth dropping more than $100 billion since December 2024.

Elon Musk was appointed a “special government employee,” bypassing the laborious vetting needed for full-time government employees. His new position also raised alarms about a potential conflict of interest as the richest man in the world.

In addition to Tesla, Musk is also the owner of the social media platform X and the space technology company SpaceX. He also owns the neurotechnology company Neuralink, specializing in implantable "brain-machine interface," according to its LinkedIn profile.

In other news, Elon Musk thanked President Donald Trump for his show of support towards Tesla, responding to Trump's post with, "Thank you, President" on X.

