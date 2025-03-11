"Just facing the consequences of firing so many employees" - Internet reacts as Elon Musk blames "massive cyberattack" for latest Twitter outage

Elon Musk has recently claimed that X was reportedly hit by a large-scale cyberattack on Monday, March 10. He further raised questions about whether the platform is being intentionally targeted and interfering with users' access across several continents. He also accused Ukraine of being responsible for the incident.

Musk said in a post on the platform on Monday:

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

Meanwhile, once the news went public, netizens took to Pop Base’s X post of March 10 to react to the same. They mostly blamed Elon Musk for the mismanagement as one said that it happened as a consequence of firing employees.

“That's cap, Twitter is just facing the consequences of firing so many employees with replacing them,” wrote one user.

This is in referrence to the fact that as per In Shorts' November 2, 2024 report, since purchasing X in 2022, Elon Musk has implemented large layoffs.

Numerous areas, including engineering, product development, design, and content moderation, have been impacted by the layoffs.

Meanwhile, others also reacted in a similar manner as one said that this isn’t random while another one said that it wasn’t a conspiracy.

“Massive cyberattack on X-this isn't random,” wrote one user.

“X marks the spot for hackers this time,” one user sarcastically wrote.

“Why do you people think that it's a conspiracy. The world doesn't revolve around you,” one user fired back.

However, not everyone fired at Elon Musk. Some supported him and said that people shouldn’t be attacking his companies, while another one said that X is doing better now.

“Attacks of any kind should not be happening against Elon Musk, his companies, and his customers using his products,” suggested another user.

“X seems to be doing better now,” stated another user.

“To what end? Did you save USA's vital information on your server?” one enquired.

Elon Musk blamed Ukraine for the alleged cyberattack on X

At least three significant website and app disruptions were reported by tens of thousands of customers during the alleged cyberattack on Twitter.

Downdetector, a company that tracks outages on different websites and platforms, showed that thousands of reports of outages first rose at around 5.45am before returning to normal for a few hours.

Midway through the day, there was a second spike in reported outages, most of which were on the company's mobile app. As per the same tracking site, at the beginning of Monday, users in North America, Europe, and Asia reported that they were unable to access X, .

When a tweet didn't show up, it said "something went wrong" and advised users to try loading it again. Meanwhile, Elon Musk also included an X post from a DogeDesigner account in his Monday announcement.

Protests against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Trump gave to Musk, were mentioned in the post. It further read:

“First, protests against DOGE. Then, Tesla stores were attacked. Now, 𝕏 is down. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that this downtime is the result of an attack on 𝕏…”

Later that day, Elon Musk reaffirmed his allegation of a cyberattack in an interview with Fox Business, speculating that the attackers might have been Ukrainian.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

As per Newsweek’s March 10 report, in a public Telegram post, the pro-Palestinian hacking team Dark Storm Team allegedly claimed responsibility for a DDoS attack on the platform.

Additionally, Elon Musk insisted that such an attack would require enormous resources, guessing that it was the product of a nation or a well-organised organisation.

Meanwhile, Newsweek has emailed the X to request their thoughts on the situation but they haven't heard back as of yet.

