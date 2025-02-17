"You're the one creating your own problems" — Internet reacts to Elon Musk saying he suffers "infinite indignities" on X, the platform he owns

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, made headlines after claiming he suffers from "infinite indignities" on the platform.

On February 17, 2025, tech mogul Elon Reeve Musk took to his X account to express his frustration, suggesting that he experiences continuous insults, disrespect, and unfair treatment on his platform.

Musk's comment likely referred to the ongoing, relentless criticism, negative feedback, and challenges he faces from X users on various topics.

In response, X users reacted to Elon Musk's tweet, with many pointing out the irony of his situation, suggesting that the challenges he faces have been, in part, self-created. Musk's tweet has sparked widespread online discussion, drawing diverse user reactions across the platform.

"Well you're the one creating your own problems, I get you're successful but you have to take accountability," one commented.

Additionally, some users on X expressed their gratitude to Elon Musk for creating a platform that champions free speech, acknowledging the positive impact of his efforts:

"Passion and patience will indeed yield worthy results, @elonmusk. Even the challenges on the platform you own are no exception. Keep up this cheerful spirit, who knows what surprises may still be in store! 😊🌟 ," a netizen on X commented.

"You rescued this country during its darkest hour by standing up to preserve free speech, and I will never forget that. I and countless others are genuinely grateful," another user commented.

"People should be thankful for you..you will be remembered in a hundred years as a hero of mankind. Preversing free speech and bringing mankind forward," a third user commented.

However, some users on X voiced agreement with Elon Musk's comments, suggesting that since he acquired the platform, there has been an increase in hate speech. Additionally, other users expressed disbelief that even powerful and wealthy individuals like Musk are affected by online criticism:

"Well, I think there's been a tremendous increase in hate speech and online bullying since you started owning the platform. Not all speeches should be free," a user on X commented.

"Interesting how even the architect of this social coliseum finds himself in the arena, battling the same trivial battles," another wrote on X.

"Exactly ,what kind of dictator and a terrible person you are tô accept that 😬😬," one more wrote.

As of now, X owner Elon Musk has not yet responded to the reactions online.

Elon Musk addresses the online hate he faces on X

Musk (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

On Monday, February 17, 2025, Elon Musk took to his X account and posted a tweet indicating that he feels endlessly amused by the constant mistreatment he faces on his platform. The tweet, which was shared without any visuals, was viewed by almost 17 million people on X:

"I am endlessly amused by the infinite indignities I suffer on the very platform that I own," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk did not specify exactly which "infinite indignities" he referred to. Still, most recently, at the beginning of 2025, he took to his X account on January 3, 2025, to announce changes to the X algorithm.

In the tweet, Musk highlighted that the goal behind the algorithm change was to "maximize unregretted user-seconds" due to the increasing negativity on the platform:

"Algorithm tweak coming soon to promote more informational/entertaining content. We will publish the changes to @XEng. Our goal is to maximize unregretted user-seconds. Too much negativity is being pushed that technically grows user time, but not unregretted user time," Musk tweeted.

After the tweet was published, the tech mogul encountered significant online criticism, with users raising concerns about the possibility of censorship. They questioned how "negativity" would be defined and who would hold the authority to make such decisions, as reported by Grafa.

This was just one example of the backlash Elon Musk often faces. He is frequently scrutinized for his actions, decisions, and the direction he has taken X since acquiring the platform.

