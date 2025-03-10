Is Twitter down? Everything to know as reported global outage affects Elon Musk's X

Many X users have recently complained about a global outage on the social media platform. Downdetector, which is a platform that tracks online outages, showed thousands of such reports from several countries. This included about 2000 reports from India, 18,000 in the US and 10,000 in the UK.

As per Times Now News, many users came across a message when they opened the social media app. The message read:

"Something went wrong, try reloading."

Other users reportedly witnessed a message that read:

"Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault."

X, formerly known as Twitter, did not officially respond to the apparent global outage. Downdetector further reported that 57% of US users suggested that they were facing issues with the X app. About 34% claimed they had issues with the website and around 9% experienced issues with the server.

In the UK, 61% users complained about problems with the app, 34% had troubles with the website of the social media app, and the percentage of users having troubles with the server was 5%.

According to Downdetector, the app began having issues at about 6 am ET. One user (@Qamareesh) wondered:

"Did anyone else's twitter crash?!"

Another website named DownForEveryoneOrJustMe.com, also suggested that the social media platform had been down for an hour. It further claimed that the last outage that the platform faced was on March 4, 2025, and it continued for about 43 minutes.

According to The Mirror, people from several other nations like Malaysia, Australia, the Netherlands, Italy, Canada, and Australia, have complained of having issues with Elon Musk's social media platform.

Elon Musk acquired X in 2022 for $44 billion

In 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired X. In October 2024, during a rally in Pennsylvania, Musk opened up about why he acquired the social media platform. During his speech, Musk said:

"While the far-left activists that used to control Twitter obviously did extreme censorship of voices on the right, there has been no censorship of voices on the left."

Back then, he also spoke about the time when Donald Trump was restricted from being present on the aforementioned social media platform. Elon Musk added:

"They suspended a sitting president. Yout know, Twitter suspended a sitting president, which is insane. And, but there's been no suspension or censorship or shadow banning or anything of anyone on the left."

The acquisition of the app reportedly began in April 2022 and concluded months later in October, the same year. By April, 2022, Elon Musk had become the biggest shareholder of the company after he began purchasing shares of the company since January 2022.

He was then also offered to be a part of the board of directors of the company.

Shortly after the acquisition, Elon fired several individuals from the company, including then CFO Ned Segal, former CEO Parag Agrawal, former head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde, and then general counsel Sean Edgett.

As for the recent reported outage, no reason behind the same has been revealed as of now. As per News18, the platform began functioning after the brief outage.

