"He's already on Mars" — Internet reacts to Elon Musk's facial expressions as he waits for Trump's address to the Congress to begin

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, President Donald Trump was present at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, for his joint address to Congress. Several prominent individuals, including a few Supreme Court justices, were present at the event.

Among the other important dignitaries was Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A video capturing Musk's facial expressions while he was waiting for the president's address has been going viral on social media. Several responses have flooded X, formerly known as Twitter.

One such video was shared on X by a platform user with an account handle (@Acyn). The clip amassed massive traction, with about 2 million views as well as more than 4,600 likes. Here are some popular responses, as one X user (@homemadehooplah) said:

"I don't know why this man wastes so much money on rockets. He's already on Mars."

Another user wrote on the platform:

"Elon has learned to hide his out-of-body experiences! Breathing out fast and hard can work wonders!"

"The ketamine hasn’t kicked in yet! 🤣," wrote another user referring to Musk's alleged ketamine usage.

For those unversed, Elon Musk spoke about his ketamine use in March 2024 during a conversation with Don Lemon. Musk added that he used the drug as a prescription medication. It is, however, unknown if Musk still uses ketamine.

"His programming is reloading, possible reboot in there also," added another person.

The platform was filled with several other responses from netizens. A user commented:

"Could not be more bored!"

"Waiting for the king," another person said.

"elonmusk just thinkin about space and s**t," mentioned a user.

"Thank you, Elon. You're working very hard" - Donald Trump said during his address

During his address to Congress, President Donald Trump credited Elon Musk. He made a reference to the Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE, and said:

"Thank you, Elon. You're working very hard. He didn't need this. He didn't need this. We appreciate it."

He even pointed at the Democratic side of the chamber and mentioned that they too possibly agree with him on this aspect but didn't want to admit it. In response to Trump's remarks, Elon Musk saluted the President with his right hand and also nodded his head.

As for the event, the President's family was also a part of the event. The list included his wife and First Lady Melania Trump, his children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Tiffany, and Eric. Jr. Trump Jr. reportedly arrived at the crucial event with his rumoured girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson.

While Ivanka was accompanied by her husband, Jared Kushner. Eric arrived at the US Capitol with his spouse Lara, and Tiffany was seen with her husband Michael Boulos.

According to reports by USA Today, the President spoke for about 100 minutes on multiple topics like border protection, tariffs, and immigration. According to The American Presidency Project, his speech was the longest one, surpassing Bill Clinton's address in 2000.

