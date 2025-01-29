"Nice waste of taxpayer dollars" — Internet reacts as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna proposes law to put Trump's face on Mount Rushmore

Florida Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna recently introduced legislation to put Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore. Luna confirmed this in a tweet posted on X on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. According to Luna's post, the president's accomplishments deserve "the highest recognition."

The tweet read:

"His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving!"

In a press release, she mentioned that the bill's purpose was to honor the president "for his transformative impact on America and the historical significance of his leadership." The post has received immense attention on social media.

Several netizens expressed their views on it, but many didn't seem very impressed. An X user (@bewarethArchons) tweeted:

"Nice waste of taxpayer dollars for your clout chasing vanity project."

Another user wrote on X:

"If this cost tax payers money, no way! Let's cut spending, not spend more."

"I love you and your ideas Anna Paulina, but this is too soon," commented another one.

"I do not support you in this at all. It is to soon. Mt Rushmore is a legacy monument not a portrait of a serving President," added a tweet.

While many showed skepticism about the idea, some netizens were entirely up for the idea and seemed supportive. A user wrote:

"YES! THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY!!!!!"

"He deserves to be up there. He has done more good in 8 days than Biden has done for his whole career," read a tweet.

"This is awesome, I look forward to visiting Mount Rushmore once it is completed," wrote another user.

Mount Rushmore already has the carvings of former presidents Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Teddy Roosevelt. The construction of this monument began in 1927 and was completed in 1941.

Corey Lewandowski was the first one to propose the idea of having Trump's face carved on Mount Rushmore

Before Anna Paulina Luna tweeted about filing legislation about having Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore, his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, proposed the idea. Corey appeared on the Benny Johnson Show, where he first shared this idea. He told Johnson:

"Some really smart congressman should go and say, 'Donald Trump's face on Mount Rushmore.'"

He further claimed this proposal would receive votes in the House and Senate. According to Corey, this could be a way to "memorialize" the President's achievements for the US till date.

After this conversation went viral, Anna Paulina Luna responded and spoke about filing the legislation.

In 2020, The New York Times reported that the White House contacted South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about adding Trump's face to Mount Rushmore. However, Trump clarified in a tweet that the news was untrue and that he had never suggested such a gesture for himself.

