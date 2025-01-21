  • home icon
Who is Isabella DeLuca? Conservative influencer says "promises kept" after being pardoned by Trump over storming the Capitol in January 2021

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Jan 21, 2025 17:55 GMT
inauguration, Donald Trump, - Source: Getty
Donald Trump pardoned several defendants of the US Capitol attack (Photo by Jabin Botsford /The Washington Post via Getty Image)

Shortly after Donald Trump became the 47th president of the US, he pardoned almost all the defendants involved in the 2021 US Capitol attack, including an influencer named Isabella DeLuca. Isabella is a conservative social media influencer who faced charges in connection with the attack, as per the Associated Press.

As per the Court documents revealed in March 2024, Isabella DeLuca threw a chair through a broken window of the US Capitol, allowing other rioters to use it as a weapon against law enforcement. She was detained in March of last year in Irvine, California, and charged with misdemeanors, including theft of government property, disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted area.

On January 21, Isabella took to X to announce that President Trump pardoned her. In the tweet, she wrote:

"Tonight, I was pardoned by President Trump... Tonight, promises made were promises kept."

In the same tweet, Isabella expressed gratitude to lawyer Anthony Sabatini, calling him "the real deal." She mentioned that the Department of Justice had urged her to agree to a plea deal that would have resulted in a year behind bars and a $100,000 fine.

Isabella DeLuca, born in 2000, is a 25-year-old conservative influencer and political activist. As reported by NDTV on January 21, she is an ex-congressional intern and media associate for The Gold Institute for International Strategy. As per AP, she had previously interned for Republicans like U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona.

Raised in Setauket, New York, Isabella studied at Stony Brook University and graduated in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in political science. She has also served as an ambassador for Turning Point USA at her university. Isabella DeLuca currently has more than 465K followers on X and about 140K followers on Instagram.

During the January 2021 riot, Isabella even expressed her opinion on X. On January 6, 2021, she tweeted:

"Fight back or let politicians steal and election? Fight back!"

Isabella DeLuca claimed that the FBI raided her house and arrested her last year

Isabella DeLuca shared several tweets detailing her experience surrounding her arrest last year and her recent pardon by Trump. In one of the tweets, she recalled the time when seven armed FBI agents arrived at her apartment and conducted a raid.

They arrested her and seized her cell phone. In the same tweet, she thanked President Trump for granting her a pardon after facing multiple charges connected to the attack. Isabella further expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and stood by her during the tough time.

According to the Associated Press, an affidavit claimed that Isabella denied entering the building on the day of the attack.

Not only Isabella DeLuca, but several others connected to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack have also received pardons from the president, who had his inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Edited by Shubham Soni
