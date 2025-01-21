Who is Sherri Hill? All about the fashion designer who created Kai Trump's cut-out gowns for Trump's inaugural ball

Donald Trump's inauguration was attended by several of his family members, including his granddaughter Kai Trump, who appeared in Sherri Hill's cut-out gowns.

Donald Jr.'s daughter Kai revealed one of her looks on Instagram on Monday, January 10, in which she could be seen flaunting her glittering silver gown. She captioned it:

"Inaugural ball dance ready✨ @sherrihill."

Sherri Hill is a 75-year-old popular fashion designer. Born in June 1949 in Minco, Oklahoma, Hill used to do part-time work at her family general stores, along with her older sisters. According to famousbirthdays.com, the colors and fabrics used in the store developed her interest in fashion.

Sherri Hill NYFW SS18 Runway Show - Source: Getty

Over time, she even dressed the mannequins for the front windows. Sherri Hill further studied fashion design at the University of Oklahoma. According to Hill's official website, her designs began gaining fame when winners from multiple pageants like Miss USA, Miss Universe and Miss America started wearing her gowns.

As per famousbirthdays.com, many celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne, and Zendaya, had worn her designs. Kendall Jenner began her modeling career by walking for Sherri Hill when Hill's designs debuted at New York Fashion Week. Her official website stated that her family now owns over 1,000 stores selling the brand in more than 52 countries.

In 2017, Hill shifted her headquarters to Austin, Texas. She also looks after a dress design studio and showroom in Atlanta.

More about Kai Trump's outfits at Trump's inauguration ceremony

As aforementioned, Kai Trump was one of the many family members of Trump who were present at his inauguration event. Kai was decked out in a beautiful silver glittering gown by Sherri Hill. On Monday, Kai Trump revealed on YouTube that she was given three gowns for the two-day inauguration event.

The three gowns that she received were in red, blue, and silver. While Kai wore the silver on one day, the other day she was seen in a sparkling strapless blue gown for the candlelight dinner on Sunday. Along with the navy blue gown, she wore her silver Badgley Mischka heels, as per reports by Variety.

The silver gown had beaded embroidery, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a corseted bodice, a thigh-high slit, and a flowy skirt. Kai Trump finished the look with a pair of kitten heels and accessorized herself with a heart pendant. Her makeup included glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, and shimmery eye shadow.

The blue gown too had a plunging neckline, cutouts on the bodice, a flowing skirt, as well as a front slit. She completed this look with several accessories, including a watch, bracelet, earrings, and others.

Kai further spoke about designer Sherri Hill in a YouTube video, in which she mentioned that this would be her first time wearing Hill's designs. Kai even appreciated Hill for the gowns. She said:

"Thanks so much for sending these, Sherri. I appreciate it. They look so amazing."

On Monday, she further shared a video on YouTube, titled "The presidential inauguration (full vlog)," where she captured behind-the-scenes moments before the events.

Apart from Kai Trump, several members of the Trump family, including Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, were at the ceremony.

