Who is Joe Ando Hirsh? All about TikToker and fashion designer who designed Ella Emhoff's DNC 2024 dress

TikToker and fashion designer Joe Ando Hirsh designed Ella Emhoff's outfit for the Democratic National Convention 2024, held in Chicago. Ella, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, walked to the stage on the event's last day, with Harris' niece Meena and goddaughter Helena Hudlin.

Born in January 1996, Joe Ando Hirsh is a Japanese-American content creator and fashion designer. He is known for playing the role of Rodney in The Walking Dead. According to Forbes, the 28-year-old designer graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. In a May 2023 interview with the outlet, Joe mentioned that he first arrived in New York to pursue his career as an actor.

He added that while he was previously only interested in fashion designing and acting, the COVID-19 pandemic opened the options of content creation for him. In the same interview, he also said,

"When I make clothing I love to add some personality to the process that allows people to see it as fun and inclusive."

Joe had further posted videos on Instagram, updating the process behind Ella Emhoff's outfit. In one video uploaded on the social media platform, Joe described choosing the fabric for the dress.

Everything to know about Joe Ando Hirsh and his iconic dress that Ella Emhoff wore at DNC 2024

As mentioned, Joe Ando Hirsh designed the outfit that Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella wore at DNC 2024. He posted a reaction video on Instagram, whose caption read,

"SHE LOOKS SO GOOD!! 😭💙"

In the video, the actor and fashion designer reacts to Ella Emhoff in the outfit at the Democratic National Convention. In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Joe said he had only one week to prepare the outfit for Emhoff since he had other projects. The designer wrote in an email sent to the outlet,

"I worked about 15 hour days for a week which included creative development, draping, patterning, sewing, trial and error and fittings with Ella."

He added,

"We really wanted it to feel like an elegant tea party but make it modern and elevated."

Emhoff's outfit included a light-colored dress paired with white socks and black Mary Jane-style ballet flats. The dress was pale blue colored, had an off-the-shoulder top, and was designed with a carefully crafted flower. The Daily Mail reported that Ella knitted the flower herself.

It further received strong attention from people and became a much-talked-about topic of the event. In the email to the outlet, Joe Ando Hirsh revealed that Ella too was involved in the outfit's making. He further praised Ella for how she carried the dress on the stage.

Joe has previously worked with several celebrities, including Dakota Johnson, Millie Bobby Brown, and Keke Palmer. He has also made outfits for influencers like Haley Kalil and Erika Titus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback