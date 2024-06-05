How to watch Dakota Johnson's Am I Ok? at home? Streaming platform, release date, and more explored 

Starring comedian Tig Notaro alongside Dakota Johnson, Am I OK? is set to hit streaming in the coming days via its release in the United States on June 6. The movie, which premiered in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival, also features Tig Notaro as the co-director alongside Stephanie Allynne. The movie revolves around the character of Lucy, played by Johnson, a 32-year-old woman who realizes that the reason her dates with men have not been working out is because she is a lesbian.

She proceeds to take help from her best friend Jane, played by Sonoya Mizuno, as she undergoes a huge transformation concerning her dating life and attempts to come to terms with her newfound sexuality. While the movie’s debut at Sundance was met positively, it now embarks on its streaming release and will be available to be streamed on Max, starting June 6.

Dakota Johnson’s Am I Ok? set to hit Max on June 6

Am I OK? is following the path set by a range of major releases in recent times, in the sense that it is skipping past a theatrical release and will straightaway head to streaming. Currently, the movie has been announced to be released on Max on June 6, with no further details about its release on other platforms being announced thus far.

Trending

While Am I Ok? has been ready for viewing since 2022 and was immediately snapped up by HBO Max and Warner Bros. after its Sundance premiere. Now, it has finally been announced as a June 2024 release on Max, with a range of positive reviews already apparent on the internet. For example, on Rotten Tomatoes, Am I OK? received an 80% aggregate score from critics since its premiere, while it has an overall 6.6 rating on IMDb.

It features the following actors in its cast:

Dakota Johnson as Lucy

Sonoya Mizuno as Jane

Jermaine Fowler as Danny

Kiersey Clemons as Brittany

Molly Gordon as Kat

Whitmer Thomas as Ben

Tig Notaro as Sheila

Sean Hayes as Stu

Considering its content, the movie in itself is undergoing its streaming premiere during the ongoing Pride Month, which is bound to help it attract further attention on Max.

The story is said to be based on the real-life coming-out story of screenwriter Lauren Pomerantz. The screenwriter is most notably known for her work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Me, Myself and I. Notably, the directors of the film are also Stephanie Allynne and her spouse Tig Notaro. The film having been helmed by three LGBTQ+ women has reportedly made its story realistic and relatable, along with the amazing performances by its cast.

With the streaming release set to happen soon on June 6, fans are excited, considering the kind of talents that are associated with Am I Ok?