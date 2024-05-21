Am I Ok? Max movie trailer shows Dakota Johnson exploring sexuality and dating life 

Lauren Pomerantz's debut feature-length production, Am I Ok?, is scheduled to arrive on Max on June 6. Pomerantz collaborates with co-directors Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne to share a semi-autobiographical narrative about coming out as a queer woman later in life, voicing the good, the bad, and the downright laughable.

Am I Ok? marks Pomerantz’s first venture into film, following her work in writers' rooms for popular shows, including The Ellen Degeneres Show, Saturday Night Live, and Community.

What is the trailer of Am I Ok? about?

Women are tired of dating as shown through the new trailer for Am I Ok?, which stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a 32-year-old woman living in Los Angeles. It seemed like there were no more potential partners left anywhere for her. However, Lucy realizes what she has been missing when she takes the time to analyze herself further.

It is not that she goes for terrible guys (though this might also be true); it’s that she’s gay. Ready to fully embrace her queerness, Lucy turns to her best friend, Jane (played by Sonoya Mizuno), for help as she navigates this new, exciting, and frightening chapter of her life.

How is Dakota Johnson exploring sexuality and dating life in the movie?

In Am I Ok?, Dakota Johnson delivers a heartfelt performance as Lucy, capturing the nuances of a woman coming to terms with her sexuality later in life. Lucy’s journey is portrayed with sincerity, as she explores her identity and starts to date women. This is both a personal revelation and a comedic exploration of her new experiences.

Johnson’s portrayal emphasizes the complexity and emotional depth of discovering one’s true self, making it relatable for anyone who has gone through a similar experience.

More details about the movie

The film premiered worldwide at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival where it wowed audiences and received rave reviews. Am I Ok? is not just another run-of-the-mill movie set around characters that have been used before, but is a film with character-driven personalities, charm, and depth.

Am I Ok? was co-directed by Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro from a script by Lauren Pomerantz who wrote this beautiful drama on the self-discovery of women in their thirties. The characters Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) are painfully true to life, just like the whole film.

Lucy and Jane have been tight friends for a while. Lucy works as an employee at the spa, she is not interested in relationships and loves to make paintings. Jane, on the other hand, is a great career woman with a devoted boyfriend, Danny (Jermaine Fowler).

Expecting a promotion and an offer to run her own department in London, Jane wants to make sure Lucy is fine, by trying to induce change. When Lucy admits she may like women, Jane supports her but wonders if she knew her friend as much as she thought she did.

Just as Lucy begins to look into dating Brittany (Kiersey Clemons), another masseuse at the spa where they both work, Jane realizes there are parts of herself that need tending.

You can catch Am I Ok? on Max starting June 6th. This movie will highlight matters about self-exploration, friendship, and embracing your true identity.