How long have Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson been together? Relationship timeline explored

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer Chris Martin have reportedly been in a relationship for over seven years. The 34-year-old actress is a stepmother to Martin's kids from his previous marriage, and she recently opened up about raising them in an interview with Bustle magazine.

Talking about the children, she said:

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Johnson and Martin co-parent his children, Moses (17) and Apple (19), along with their biological mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her husband, Brad Falchuk. Having been raised in a blended family herself, Johnson was "glad" about people's positive reaction to their non-traditional family.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship timeline

Expand Tweet

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow for more than a decade. In 2014, Paltrow announced that the couple were "consciously uncoupled" before finally getting a divorce in 2016. Since then, the two have remained on friendly terms and raised their kids together.

The following year, Martin was seen on a sushi date with Dakota Johnson in Los Angeles. As reported by People magazine, the two were "cozy, laughing and affectionate." Although the two remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship, they were spotted together on multiple dates around the city.

Expand Tweet

In 2018, the couple made a public appearance at Stella McCartney's fashion show. However, the two did not walk the red carpet and opted to use a private entrance. When asked about her daughter's new beau at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women's Empowerment Luncheon, Melanie Griffith responded:

"I adore him!"

She refused to divulge further details in respect of Johnson's privacy. The pair are notorious for being private, as displayed in Johnson's 2018 interview with Tatler. When asked about her relationship with Chris Martin, she replied:

"I’m not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."

Later that year, the couple reportedly spent Thanksgiving with Paltrow, Falchuk, and the kids. In a 2020 interview with Harper's Bazar, Paltrow said about Dakota Johnson:

"I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

Johnson also collaborated with her partner on a music video for Coldplay. In 2020, she directed the music video for the band's single Cry, Cry, Cry. Dakota Johnson later revealed in an interview with Marie Claire that she pitched the story to the band who chose it "not because they're partial to me at all."

In 2021, the couple moved into a house together in Malibu, California, amidst engagement rumors. The duo and their representatives did not comment on the rumors, but later that year, in October, Martin gave a shoutout to the actress during a concert.

While performing with his band in London, the singer introduced the song My Universe by saying, "This is about my universe, and she's here." Dakota Johnson was in attendance during the concert, dancing in the front row of the balcony.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Chris Martin made a surprise appearance during Johnson's video interview for Sundance Film Festival. While promoting her film Cha Cha Real Smooth over Zoom, Dakota's video went through technical issues. When she reconnected, Martin made a quick appearance as he had apparently helped fix the technical difficulties. He gave a peace sign and made a quick exit.

The couple have reportedly been together for over six years now. Rarely seen talking about each other publicly, Dakota Johnson finally gave some insight about her personal life in the Bustle interview published on March 5.

"I love me a musician," she said about Martin before adding, "I love watching him."

Expand Tweet

Having grown up with stepfather Antonio Banderas and multiple half-siblings, she said, "We are always going to be a family." Her upbringing in such a big and non-traditional household helped her easily adjust to her current circumstances. She spoke candidly about her new family with Martin:

"I think because I grew up in it, it’s come more naturally, but I wouldn’t have it any other way really. I really wouldn’t. I love it."

She also shared her belief in the quote, "Blood is thicker than water." She explained:

"The actual saying is 'The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,' which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to."

Dakota Johnson can be seen in her latest film, Marvel's Madame Web, which is currently running in theaters worldwide. Chris Martin's band Coldplay is presently on a global concert tour. The Music of the Spheres world tour started in 2022 and is scheduled to end later this year.