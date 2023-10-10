"Talk about unappreciative": Gwyneth Paltrow claims she uses her Oscar statuette as a doorstop, comes under fire online

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently made headlines after she revealed during an interview with Vogue’s 73 Questions video series that she uses her 1999 Oscar statuette as a doorstop at her Hamptons, New York home. She even said:

“It works perfectly!”

It did not take long for the video to go viral, especially the part with her Oscar statuette being used as a doorstop comment. While a few of her fans called her a legend and pointed out that only she could make such a savage move, most netizens called out Gwyneth Paltrow.

In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) even called her “unappreciative” under the comment section of @PopCrave’s tweet on the same.

“For the sake of her fans, I’m gonna keep my mouth shut”: Gwyneth Paltrow earns backlash from Twitteratti after her Oscar doorstop remark

Now 51 years old, actress Gwyneth Paltrow won her only Oscar in 1999 in the Best Actress category for the classic movie Shakespeare in Love in which she played the female lead of Viola de Lesseps.

24 years later, on October 9, 2023, Paltrow sat for an interview with Vogue for their 73 Questions segment at her Hamptons residence. As part of the chat, she allegedly showed off her Oscar statuette, which did not stand on a decorated shelf but was rather used as a doorstop.

In fact, when the interviewer Joe Sabia pointed out that the golden statuette was lying on the floor despite being “a beautiful Academy Award,” Gwyneth Paltrow replied how she used it as a doorstop and that it worked perfectly.

Unfortunately, Paltrow’s casual remark about her Academy Award did not sit well with Twitteratti, earning her online backlash. Here are some of the reactions in this regard from under @PopCrave’s tweet.

Following the backlash, Gwyneth Paltrow’s spokesperson clarified to Variety saying:

“Of course, it’s a joke.”

They further continued by saying how the actress mostly keeps her Oscar statuette at her Amagansett home in New York and not Hamptons, which she has previously stated during an interview with the New York Times.

For those curious, Gwyneth Paltrow also talked about other things during the Vogue interview such as the best beauty advice she ever received came from her mother who told her to always “keep it simple.”

Likewise, she also credited her parents for teaching her a lot about marriage, especially when to “stick it out.”

The Emma star also touched upon the topic of motherhood. When asked what was the “biggest surprise” about being a mother of two, Paltrow revealed that it was an immense amount of love that she carried inside her, which she was unaware of before.

Gwyneth also added how her son Moses (aged 17) got his deliberation from her, while her daughter Apple (19) got her sense of humor. Paltrow shares both her children with ex-husband and British singer Chris Martin.

The interview with Vogue was meant as a 15-year anniversary celebration of Paltrow’s company, Goop, which deals with wellness and lifestyle.

Earlier in May, during an episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Gwyneth Paltrow said that her Oscar win early in her career gave her an “unhealthy identity crisis.”