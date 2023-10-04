Call Her Daddy’ Alex Cooper The Unwell tour 2023: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more 

Alex Cooper has announced a new tour, titled The Unwell Tour, which is scheduled to be held from November 3, 2023, to November 14, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The podcaster's tour will be in celebration of the launch of the Unwell Network in collaboration with her partner, Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment.

The podcaster announced the new tour, which will feature yet-to-be-announced special guests and is being presented by women-first social networking and dating app Bumble, via a post on the official Twitter page of Live Nation, the tour partner, on October 3, 2023:

The presale for the tour goes live on October 5, 2023, and can be accessed by signing up on the podcaster's official website. General tickets for the tour will be available on October 6, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing. Once made public, interested fans can access them through the IAMUNWELL website.

Alex Cooper partners with Bumble to launch The Unwell Tour

Alex Cooper is bringing in several major sponsors on her tour, starting with the women-first social networking giant Bumble. The general manager of Bumble, Drena Kusari, elaborated on the collaboration in a general press release, stating:

"We are thrilled to partner with The Unwell Tour to bring people together to make meaningful connections over shared experiences...The opportunity to have fun, entertaining, and vulnerable discussions about topics that many people, especially women, face is something we are always seeking. We look forward to our communities coming together on the tour this fall."

As the tour's official hair care partner, Living Proof, a hair care product business famed for being owned by Jennifer Aniston, will also be present on-site.

The full list of dates and venues for the Alex Cooper The Unwell Tour is given below:

November 3, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 5, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall

November 8, 2023 – New York City, New York at The Theater at MSG

November 9, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

November 12, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Chicago Theatre

November 14, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

The Unwell Network is a subsidiary of Alex Cooper and her fiancee Matt Kaplan's joint venture, Trending, which also includes the Call Her Daddy podcast and franchise established by Cooper. In an exclusive statement to Deadline, the podcaster revealed the aim behind the network, stating:

"I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience. We have this connection and bond built upon trust that’s allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn’t exclusive or intrusive."

The podcaster continued:

"We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation."

The Unwell Network started with Alix Earle, a social media personality with over 9.1 million followers across social media platforms, and Madeline Argy, who has over 6 million followers across platforms. Former Studio71 executive Moorea Mongelli is the president of the network.

Alex Cooper is best known for her Call Her Daddy podcast, which she started alongside Sofia Franklyn. The podcast made Cooper the most listened-to female podcaster in the world, according to current distributor Spotify's ranking of the podcasts on its service.