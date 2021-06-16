MrBeast teases his own podcast after Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper signs whopping $60 million 3-year deal with Spotify 

MrBeast looks to be chasing the dollar after "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper signed up to make the podcast exclusive on Spotify on July 21st. The back catalog and all future episodes of the podcast will only be available on Spotify after the date listed based on this deal.

The three-year deal for the "Call Her Daddy" podcast is worth more than 60 million dollars in total, making it Spotify's biggest exclusive deal for a woman-led podcast to date. The deal also underhanded Barstool Sports, which has hosted the "Call Her Daddy" podcast since 2018. Going forward, Cooper will co-produce the podcast with Spotify.

In a direct reply to the announcement of the deal on Twitter from user ColinandSamir, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast stated that he would be "starting a podcast."

I’m starting a podcast — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 15, 2021

MrBeast's Possible Podcast

MrBeast, best known for his large sum giveaways and outrageous stunts with friends, stated he would be starting a podcast. In fact, MrBeast's most recent video on his YouTube channel showcases more of his stunts and giveaways for large amounts of money. Since its publication on June 13th, it has amassed twenty-six million views.

This was soon after the announcement of "Call Her Daddy" becoming an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify.

Since his statement, MrBeast has not explained or confirmed if he was serious. Fans have begun to add their opinions, mostly praise, regarding the well-trending YouTuber. They hoped he would explain the behind-the-scenes of his profession along with his input on the future of content creators. Another wanted to see MrBeast co-host with other YouTubers such as TommyInnit and Dream.

Same — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) June 15, 2021

If MrBeast does start a podcast, I'm hoping it would be conversations with creators on different platforms talking about the creator economy, behind-the-scenes information, finance & business models, & the future of content creators etc — Matt Welter (@_mattwelter) June 15, 2021

Please start a podcast about how to do youtube, with guests like @dreamwastaken & @tommyinnit. I would pay for it, if i have to!!! — Vince_STICK (@Vince_STICK) June 15, 2021

Dude I'd listen lol If you do PLEASE talk about YouTube. I love listening to podcasts your in cause I love just nerding out about the technical sides of YouTube. If we were in the same room it would be dangerous how long we'd be talking about that stuff XD — Ben (@bud_skully) June 15, 2021

I bet it'll be the most viewed podcast within a month from release — Raphael Sedrak (@ImRaffySedrak) June 16, 2021

Many others in the Twitter thread, both in replies and quote tweets, discussed that it would be a missed opportunity if MrBeast didn't make a podcast. While MrBeast is yet to comment on the status of the podcast, some Twitter fans eagerly await the possible announcement. The tweet alone has accrued twenty thousand likes.

