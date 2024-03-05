Dakota Johnson marriage rumors fly after she mentions "stepson" in recent interview

Dakota Johnson has sparked marriage rumors with Chris Martin after calling his son Moses “stepson” in a recent interview.

In an interview with Bustle, the Madame Web star opened up about her relationship with the Coldplay lead singer’s two children, Moses, 17, and Apple, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. On being asked whether she likes being a stepmom, she said,

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

While this sweet statement has warmed the hearts of fans, it has also sparked rumors about the couple’s marriage.

There had been rumors about Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin being engaged in 2020

In the interview, Dakota Johnson, who belongs to a blended family herself, went on to say that people don’t need to be blood-related to be family. The Madame Web actress said:

“I grew up in a family that was so big, and I just believe in the saying, ‘Blood is thicker than water. The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to.”

While sharing her opinion on polyamory in the interview, Johnson made an off-hand remark about a conversation she had with her “stepson,” Moses.

“I think as long as you’re not hurting anyone physically, emotionally, psychologically, do you. I like that people are exploring existence and how to relate to other people. My stepson had a friend who was saying that at her school, some kids are identifying as cats. And I was like, OK, good for you.”

Her usage of the word is what gave fuel to the marriage rumors, with many fans convinced that it was Johnson’s way of hinting at this new information about her relationship. However, many others were less convinced and said it was only natural to consider yourself the stepmom to the children of your long-term partner, regardless of wedding rings.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have had a notoriously private relationship, starting somewhere in 2017, a year after the singer "consciously uncoupled" with Gwyneth Paltrow.

In 2020, rumors of their engagement flooded the internet after the Cha Cha Cha Real Smooth actress was spotted wearing a large emerald ring on her left hand. However, neither party confirmed the rumors at the time.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, also share a close relationship, with the two announcing their love and affection for each other regularly in several interviews. In a 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paltrow said that she saw Johnson as part of the family. She said,

"I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."

Dakota Johnson and Paltrow have also shared a number of pictures featuring each other on Instagram.

While a ring may or may not have been exchanged, Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship appears to be closer than ever.

The two are often spotted strolling on the beach near their house in Malibu, having outings with each other's families, and attending Coldplay concerts.