6 Dakota Johnson movies to watch ahead of Madame Web

Fans of the Fifty Shades trilogy know Dakota Johnson as the shy but strong-willed Anastasia Steele. While it is true that the role helped the 34-year-old actor gain international fame, it wasn't the only time that she left audiences impressed with her acting skills. With every new project, Johnson has continued to push the envelope, which includes the upcoming superhero movie, Madame Web.

Fans of Marvel Comics should already be well-acquainted with Cassandra Webb, the elderly comic book character with a neuromuscular disease, who is connected to a life support system that looks very much like a spider's web. However, in the movie, Dakota Johnson and director S. J. Clarkson decided to go a slightly different route in terms of character portrayal.

Madame Web, marking Clarkson's feature directorial debut, also stars Sydney Sweeney, Tahar Rahim, and more. With the recent focus on lesser-known Marvel heroes, it will be interesting to see how Dakota Johnson explores the character and makes it her own. While waiting for the movie to release on February 14, 2024, fans can watch some of Dakota Johnson's other notable works in the meantime.

Our Friend, The High Note, and 4 other Dakota Johnson movies that celebrate the actor's impressive versatility

1) A Bigger Splash (2015)

In this movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino, the story focuses on Marianne Lane, a popular rock star played by Tilda Swinton. She loses her voice after surgery and decides to take a holiday at an isolated villa with her filmmaker lover in order to recover. However, trouble finds her in the form of her ex-lover, Harry Hawkes, and his daughter, Penelope.

As Penelope, Dakota Johnson comes across as a mysterious and crafty young woman, who seduces Lane's lover, Paul, played by Matthias Schoenaerts. The best thing about the suspenseful narrative is that viewers can't exactly predict the direction the story will take.

2) How to be Single (2016)

This Dakota Johnson rom-com is an adaptation of Liz Tuccillo's novel of the same name. She plays Alice, who moves to New York after breaking up with her boyfriend. Having been with her boyfriend since college, she has little idea about living the "single" life. Enter Robin, her wild co-worker played by Rebel Wilson, who shows her the ropes.

Directed by Christian Ditter, the narrative realistically portrays the ups and downs of trying to find "the one." It also reminds viewers that loving oneself is as important as finding the right person to love.

3) Our Friend (2019)

According to Esquire, this emotional movie powerfully depicts the struggles of having a loved one diagnosed with terminal cancer. In the film, Dakota Johnson plays Nicole, who is married to Matthew, played by Casey Affleck. When they get the news of her disease, Matthew struggles to keep their family afloat through troubled times.

This is when their friend, Dane, portrayed by Jason Segel, steps in to lend a hand. There are a lot of empowering messages about family and friendship in this movie directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Complex characters and heartwarming moments make this a must-watch.

4) The High Note (2020)

Soulful music is the main reason to watch this movie directed by Nisha Ganatra. Daughter of the legendary Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross takes center stage in the narrative. She plays an iconic R&B singer named Grace Davis.

Dakota Johnson plays Maggie Sherwoode, who has been her assistant for several years. When she sees an opportunity to help Grace and pursue her dreams of becoming a music producer, she takes it. It's a fun feel-good movie that reminds viewers to go after things that they are passionate about.

5) The Lost Daughter (2021)

Adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel, this is a psychological thriller that marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's feature directorial debut. In the lead is Olivia Colman, who stars as Leda Caruso, a professor and translator. She becomes fascinated with Dakota Johnson's character, Nina, who has a young daughter.

There is something about the mother-and-daughter duo that is reminiscent of her own past. A lot of times, adaptations are unable to stay true to the source but that doesn't happen with The Lost Daughter. The inspired acting and well-paced screenplay beautifully maintain the nail-biting suspense that readers loved in the book.

6) Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

In this Dakota Johnson rom-com, Cooper Raiff acts as the director as well as the central character. He dons the role of a college graduate named Andrew, who chances upon a young mother named Domino, played by Johnson. When he bonds with her autistic daughter at a bat mitzvah, she develops a soft corner for him.

Even though their bonds develop with time, Domino is unsure about allowing herself to get swayed by the moment. Beautifully made, the narrative explores how the right timing can have a big impact on love and romance. Dakota Johnson does a great job of playing the conflicted young mother, who is both capable and vulnerable.

Fans who enjoy seeing Dakota Johnson in different roles should check out these interesting titles ahead of Madame Web's release in February.