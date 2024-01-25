Madame Web: Full cast list and character explored

The Spider-Man Universe is expanding with Sony's upcoming Madame Web spin-off movie, featuring Dakota Johnson in the lead role as Cassandra Webb. The film introduces a fresh take on the characters, promising a unique interpretation of Spider-Women.

With a star-studded cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Mike Epps (The Hangover), and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant), the film is set to deliver an exciting chapter in the superhero genre.

The ensemble cast of Madame Web

Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb/Madame Web

Dakota Johnson takes on the titular role of Cassandra Webb, portraying a younger and action-oriented version of the character compared to the traditional elderly depiction in Marvel Comics. Johnson, known for her role in the Fifty Shades films, brings a new dimension to the character.

Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman

Sydney Sweeney steps into the role of Julia Carpenter, the second Madame Web, in the comic books. Recognizable from TV series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Euphoria, Sweeney's portrayal adds depth to the character known for founding the Order of the Web.

Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin/Spider-Woman

Celeste O'Connor embodies Mattie Franklin, another Spider-Woman in the comic books, with connections to major Spider-Man figures. O'Connor, known for roles in Irreplaceable You and Freaky, brings her talent to Madame Web, contributing to the diverse cast of superhero characters.

Isabela Merced as Anya Corazón/Araña/Spider-Girl

Isabela Merced portrays the role of Anya Corazón, aka Araña, aka Spider-Girl, joining the team of Spider-Women recruited by Madame Web. Merced, rising to fame on Nickelodeon and appearing in Sweet Girl, adds her flair to the Spider-Man Universe.

Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims

Tahar Rahim portrays Ezekiel Sims, a mysterious character connected to the Spider-Totem in Marvel Comics. The movie trailer hints at Sims pursuing the Spider-Women, setting the stage for a thrilling confrontation. Rahim is known for his roles in The Serpent and The Mauritanian.

Emma Roberts as Mary Parker

Emma Roberts joins the cast as Mary Parker, with details about her role kept under wraps. The American Horror Story actress brings her talent to Madame Web, leaving fans eager to discover the character she portrays in this Spider-Man spin-off.

In an appearance on the Shut Up Evan Podcast earlier last year, Emma opened up about her upcoming role in the film. While no major details were revealed, she said:

"What I can tell you is I'm not a superhero. Some people may think she's a superhero, but not... like, I don't have supernatural powers. So I can tell you that."

Adam Scott as Ben Parker

Adam Scott, known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Severance, takes on the role of Ben Parker, adding another layer to the ensemble cast. While specifics about his character remain undisclosed, Scott's inclusion hints at potential connections to the broader Spider-Man narrative.

More about the movie

Departing from the traditional portrayal of Madame Web in the comics as an elderly woman connected to a life-support system resembling a spider web, the film introduces a younger and more action-oriented character.

The film might also potentially bridge the gap between the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse and Sony’s Spider-Verse. The film is set to release in the United States on February 14, 2024.

